News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Twinkle Khanna reveals she had 'existential crisis' on the thought of turning 50: It is tougher for women to age

Twinkle Khanna reveals she had ‘existential crisis’ on the thought of turning 50: It is tougher for women to age

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dec 11, 2023 06:26 AM IST

Twinkle Khanna shared how the thought of stepping in for her 50th year made her realize that ageing works differently for men and women.

Trust Twinkle Khanna to always work magic with her words. Twinkle wrote a graceful account of the concept of ageing in her new column in The Times of India. In the column, Twinkle revealed that the anxiety around turning 50 was something she thought a lot about and realized it "is tougher for women to age because of the value placed on our appearance." (Also read: Twinkle Khanna reveals how she and Akshay Kumar are keeping up family traditions: ‘His parents played cards every night’)

Twinkle Khanna has done has Masters in Creative Writing from London.
What Twinkle said

In the column, Twinkle admitted that a routine blood test surprised her with the results of her testosterone dropping to zero. She said: "For a large part of my life, I had been energetically coasting on such high levels of testosterone that in the ’90s, when woke was just the antonym of sleep, I used to make jokes like, ‘I am more of a man than most men I meet, and with the ba**s as well.’ Now, I was left with low energy and a few leftover jokes."

'It is tougher for women to age'

Twinkle further said that she had an existential crisis about turning 50. "Perhaps it is tougher for women to age because of the value placed on our appearance. Men, or at least most Indian men, start off life looking like the back of a dented bus and continue in that manner, just gathering a few more dents. Their self-esteem and power aren’t contained within tight skin and pouty lips." Twinkle took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share an excerpt of her new column in the caption of a new post.

Meanwhile, Twinkle had recently announced her new book Welcome to Paradise. It arrived a month after she wrapped up her master's degree in Fiction Writing. Last year, Twinkle was pursuing her course from Goldsmiths, University of London. Twinkle celebrates her 49th birthday on December 29.

