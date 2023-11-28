Twinkle Khanna reveals how she and Akshay Kumar are keeping up family traditions: ‘His parents played cards every night’

Twinkle Khanna on Tuesday talked about how she and Akshay Kumar are keeping up their family traditions at their house. After having spent 22 years together as husband and wife, Twinkle revealed they spend most of their evenings playing cards with each other. Similarly, it was Akshay's parents who played cards every night. Also read: Twinkle Khanna defends Deepika Padukone after she was trolled Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar in a Vogue photoshoot.

Twinkle Khanna on keeping up with Akshay's family rituals

Twinkle shared a throwback photo of her and Akshay from their Vogue shoot. In the photo, the two were dressed up while playing cards at their house. Sharing the memory, the former actor wrote, “While we play 10 rounds of rummy most evenings, it's not always in such fancy attire.”

“His parents played cards every night, and I suppose we've continued the tradition in our own way. What rituals, big or small, have you upheld?” she asked her followers to share their traditions. Responding to Twinkle, one user wrote in the comment section, “Kids never go to bed until we play Family UNO! Our sacred ritual.” “Warming up dinner for each other and eating together while watching TV,” added another.

Twinkle and Akshay's family

Twinkle and Akshay married on January 17, 2001. They are parents to a son named Aarav who is currently studying abroad. They also have a daughter named Nitara, who was born in 2012. Akshay's mother Aruna Bhatia died in 2021 while he lost his father years ago.

Work front

Meanwhile, Twinkle previously announced her new book Welcome to Paradise. It arrived just over a month after she wrapped up her master's degree in Fiction Writing. Last year, she was pursuing her course from Goldsmiths, University of London.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Singham Again alongside Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor and Tiger Shroff. It's a part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Besides this, he also has Hera Pheri 3, which will release next year as Paresh Rawal told Hindustan Times.

Akshay Kumar is also a part of Welcome To The Jungle with Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Dev and singers-brothers Daler Mehndi-Mika Singh.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow ourWhatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place