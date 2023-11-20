Twinkle Khanna defends Deepika Padukone after she was trolled: She didn't fall at the feet of her first suitor

What Twinkle said about Deepika

Twinkle wrote, "On Koffee with Karan, Deepika managed to outrage uncles, aunties, and an entire lot of India’s not-so-eligible bachelors by confessing that unlike her reel self, she did not swoon and fall at the feet of the first moustached suitor hanging around her. Instead, she had dated other men while also dating her future husband. The trolling she has received because of her admission is baffling. In fact, it has gone as far as students at Banaras Hindu University reportedly putting on a play where a girl plays Deepika and male students act as her past boyfriends."

Twinkle cited an example

"Her approach to finding a suitable partner though is rather logical. Suppose you want to buy a couch, wouldn’t you go to the store to figure out which one feels nice and bouncy, which has a comfortable backrest and which fabric doesn’t make your skin itch? But when it comes to the couch potato whom you have to snuggle against, you are expected to just pick one without testing out alternatives," she added.

Twinkle also said that Deepika’s “idea of making an informed choice may save a lot of women from marrying dogs, and more commonly, frogs in princely robes”.

What Deepika said on KWK

On Koffee With Karan 8, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone spoke about their relationship and marriage. Deepika had said, “I wanted to be single for a while because I had come from difficult relationships. I was going through a phase where I said 'I just don't want to be attached, don't want to be committed'. And I had fun! And then he comes along, so I didn't commit, until he proposed to me. There was no 'commitment as such. Even if we were technically allowed to see other people, we would just keep coming back to each other.”

Later in the episode, Deepika asked Ranveer Singh who were her suitors. A seemingly annoyed Ranveer said, “Abhi toh tumne bola I was seeing other people but I would go back to him. Tumko ab yaad nahi aa raha hai (Just a few minutes ago you said you were seeing other people and now you can't remember)?” “I can’t remember the people,” Deepika responded. “I remember very clearly,” Ranveer said in a stern voice.

