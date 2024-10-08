Shweta Bachchan reveals mustard oil is the secret to parents Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan's 'great skin': He applies it...

‘My parents have great skin’

The author revealed how both her parents, veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, have 'very good skin' because of mustard oil. While Jaya, being Bengali, uses it for cooking, Amitabh applies it on his skin. Before we tell you how mustard oil can be beneficial for you as it contains potent antioxidants, vital minerals, and fatty acids, let's find out what Shweta actually said.

While discussing ageing with Mira, as well as actors Neetu Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, and Kusha Kapila, Shweta said, "So, I am really scared of needles, and I would love to get lots of jobs done. But I am just so scared of the needles and the pain that I don't know if I will be able to. Therefore, my only option is that you really work hard at it (Taking care of your skin). I also feel that 80 percent of your skin is genetics and diet. And my parents (Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan) have great skin."

‘My dad uses mustard oil on his face and body’

She added, "I think the only common thing that they both have is mustard oil. So my mum eats a lot of her fish and everything because Bengalis use mustard oil. My dad uses it (mustard oil) on his face and body. And they have never touched their faces (Had cosmetic treatments and procedures done), and I think for 81 and 76, they have very good skin."

Benefits of mustard oil

As per medicalnewstoday.com, mustard oil is a good source of monounsaturated fatty acids, including omega-3 and omega-6, and has anti-inflammatory qualities. It also contains potent antioxidants, vital minerals, and fatty acids. By taking this oil, the aforementioned 2019 report said, you may be able to prevent cardiovascular disease, treat colds and coughs, and care for your skin and hair problems.

As per a 2020 article by healthline.com, mustard oil is sometimes used to promote skin and hair health. Traditionally, mustard oil has been used topically to relieve symptoms of arthritis, soothe pain and discomfort, and decrease inflammation. However, most available evidence on the benefits of mustard oil for the hair and skin is purely anecdotal.

In some parts of the country, mustard oil massages are also commonly performed on newborns, and they are thought to enhance the strength of the skin barrier.

However, although many report improvements in fine lines, wrinkles, and hair growth, most available evidence on the topical benefits of pure mustard oil is purely anecdotal. If you decide to use mustard oil on your skin or scalp, be sure to perform a patch test first and use only a small amount to prevent irritation.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.