Ancient Wisdom Part 37: Mustard oil is a must in winter; benefits and best ways to use it

Note to readers: Ancient Wisdom is a series of guides that shines a light on age-old wisdom that has helped people for generations with time-honoured wellness solutions to everyday fitness problems, persistent health issues and stress management, among others. Through this series, we try to provide contemporary solutions to your health worries with traditional insights. With its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, mustard oil can help boost immunity and prevent seasonal infections

Mustard oil or Sarso Ka Tel is the much-trusted home remedy for relieving aches and pains in winter and has been in use since ancient times for culinary as well as medicinal purposes. Pungent and sharp, mustard oil is highly recommended in Ayurveda too and finds mention in ancient texts like Charak Samhita and Atharva Veda. Mustard oil is a storehouse of healthy fats and those looking for lowering cholesterol and managing weight can bank on this traditional oil for cutting calories. With its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, mustard oil can help boost immunity and prevent seasonal infections. Mustard oil is derived by cold pressing mustard seeds in a wooden mill. This ensures the oil's natural nutrient mix and pungency is retained. (Also read | Ancient Wisdom Part 36: Wonderful benefits of basil seeds water on empty stomach)

In Ayurveda, mustard seeds are used to balance kapha and vata doshas, however people with predominant pitta dosha should consume them in moderation. In Ayurveda, mustard is trusted for cleansing, stimulating and revitalising body. In ancient Rome, mustard seeds were added to wine for its pungent flavour and medicinal properties.

Benefits of mustard oil

Mustard oil has healthy fats and can help lower cholesterol in the body and reduce risk of heart attacks. It can also help deal with inflammation. Ayurveda expert Ayush Aggarwal, Founder, Rasayanam shares benefits of mustard oil in an interview with HT Digital.

1. Rich in healthy fats: Mustard oil is rich in healthy fats and must be made part of regular diet for overall wellness. While many say fats aren't good, some healthy fats can benefit the human body enormously. These fats are monounsaturated and polyunsaturated. Both these fats are popularly known for their contribution to overall cardiovascular health.

2. Packed with antioxidants: Mustard oil helps combat oxidative stress. It is highly rich in antioxidants, making it a must-have to reduce the risk of chronic diseases potentially. It also activates the body's natural defence mechanisms.

3. Anti-inflammatory properties: One of the most important benefits of mustard oil is that it has anti-inflammatory properties. Making it a part of the daily regime can be a valuable addition to those seeking natural ways to manage inflammation.

4. Skin and hair nourishment: For centuries, Mustard oil has been a go-to oil for nourishment, and Ayurveda has also backed its enormous benefits for skin and hair. Its antibacterial and moisturizing properties make it a popular choice for massage and hair treatments. An old-age tradition of oiling hair continues because mustard oil repairs scalp damage caused by heat and pollution in urban times.

Mustard oil can also be used for cooking and frying. It can also help relieve cough, cold and nasal congestion symptoms.

Ways to use mustard oil in winter

Ayurveda recommends Abhayanga or warm oil massage in winter to maintain optimum body temperature and boosting immunity. Mustard oil can also be used for cooking and frying. It can also help relieve cough, cold and nasal congestion symptoms.

Aggarwal shares the best ways to use mustard oil during winter:

1. Hot oil massage: Hot oil massage or Abhayanga is an Ayurvedic therapy to nourish the skin and scalp, especially during winter. This involves topical application of hot mustard oil post-shower and before a headwash. It promotes nourishment and moisturisation of skin and hair.

2. Cooking and seasoning: Mustard oil has a high smoking point, making it suitable for cooking, frying, and seasoning. Its distinctive flavour adds depth to various dishes.

3. Nasal congestion relief: Inhaling mustard oil vapours can provide relief from nasal congestion. Warm a small amount and inhale the steam for a natural decongestant effect.

How mustard was consumed in ancient times

Mustard seeds were widely used in ancient times for culinary purposes as well as in various rituals and ceremonies. It also used in ancient times to boost digestion and lend a distinct flavour to the dishes.

"Mustard seeds and oil held significant culinary and medicinal value in ancient civilisations. In Ayurveda, the traditional Indian system of medicine, mustard seeds were believed to have digestive properties and were used to prepare concoctions aimed at improving digestion. Historical records also indicate the use of mustard oil in various cuisines across Asia and the Mediterranean," adds Aggarwal.

Who shouldn't have mustard oil?

Mustard oil isn't for everyone and people who have allergies or who have imbalanced pitta dosha should avoid it:

1. Allergies: Individuals with mustard allergies should avoid mustard oil to prevent allergic reactions

2. Heart conditions: People with existing heart conditions or those advised to limit their intake of certain fats should consult a healthcare professional before incorporating mustard oil into their diet.

3. Infants and pregnant women: Mustard oil may not be suitable for infants and pregnant women, and it's advisable to seek medical advice before including it in their diet or skincare routines.