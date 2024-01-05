Ancient Wisdom Part 36: Wonderful benefits of basil seeds water on empty stomach

Your immunity needs an extra boost in winter months and starting your day with the right nutrients can make a great difference to the overall health. Having infused water on empty stomach is a wonderful way to stay hydrated and nourish the body with fibre and important vitamins and minerals. Basil seeds water is one such morning drink that is gaining popularity among wellness enthusiasts. The healthful elixir can be made conveniently by soaking basil seeds overnight in water and can work wonders for your weight loss journey. (Also read | Ancient Wisdom Part 35: How to eat Kodo millets for weight loss, lowering cholesterol; know all benefits) Basil seeds, scientifically known as Ocimum basilicum, have been in use for thousands of years.

Basil seeds are a popular flavouring agent as well as medicinal ingredient. In ancient times, basil seeds were crushed and combined with honey or water to create tonics to boost immunity and other aspects of well-being. In India, basil seeds have been used to address digestive issues and balance doshas as per Ayurveda. Sweet basil seeds are different from holy basil seeds or Tulsi and have different application than the latter.

Benefits of basil seeds water on empty stomach

"Drinking basil seed-infused water on an empty stomach provides a myriad of health advantages. Basil seeds are a nutrient-rich powerhouse containing essential elements like fibre, vitamins, and minerals, contributing to overall well-being.

The significant fibre content supports digestion, fostering a healthy gut and preventing constipation. Basil seeds reduce oxidative stress, boast antioxidant properties, and help aid in the neutralisation of free radicals in the body," says Ayush Aggarwal, Founder, Rasayanam.

Basil seeds are small, black and round in shape and considering they are flavourful too, they are a popular addition in smoothies, juices and bakery products. High in nutrients like Vitamin A, E, B and K, calcium, iron, phosphorous, basil seeds are also the preferred choice for weight-loss enthusiasts due to their ability to promote satiety. They also help in burning fat and lower cholesterol. Basil seeds also help in boosting gut health which further helps prevent diseases.

"Basil seeds can aid in weight management by inducing a sense of fullness, thereby curbing unnecessary cravings. They have been linked to regulating blood sugar levels, making them advantageous for individuals dealing with diabetes. Additionally, the anti-inflammatory properties of basil seeds may contribute to alleviating conditions associated with inflammation," says Aggarwal.

How were basil seeds consumed in ancient times

The origin of aromatic seeds goes back to thousands of years back, where the ancient herb was preferred not just for culinary use but also crafting medicines.

"In ancient times, basil seeds were integral to various culinary and medicinal practices. Historical records reveal that civilizations like the Greeks and Romans valued basil not only for its aromatic qualities but also for its perceived health benefits. Basil seeds were commonly crushed and combined with honey or water to create tonics believed to enhance vitality and promote good health," says Aggarwal.

"In Ayurvedic medicine, an ancient Indian healing system, basil seeds were embraced for their cooling properties. They were soaked in water and ingested to address digestive issues, reduce body heat, and balance doshas. Across cultures, basil seeds were esteemed for their versatility, making their way into soups, stews, and traditional remedies," adds the expert.

Adding them to homemade energy bars or puddings presents an innovative and flavourful approach to enjoying their health benefits.

Other ways to consume basil seeds

Aside from basil seed water, there are numerous creative ways to integrate these nutritious seeds into your diet, as per Aggarwal.

Basil seeds can be incorporated into smoothies, yogurt, or fruit salads for an additional nutritional boost.

Due to their gelatinous texture when soaked, basil seeds can serve as a thickening agent in soups and gravies.

Adding them to homemade energy bars or puddings presents an innovative and flavourful approach to enjoying their health benefits.

Who shouldn't have basil seeds

While basil seeds offer numerous health benefits, certain individuals should exercise caution or abstain from consuming them.

"People with allergies to basil or related plants should avoid basil seeds. It is advised to consult healthcare professionals if you are pregnant or breastfeeding before incorporating basil seeds into your diet due to limited research on their safety in these situations," says Aggarwal.

"Individuals with pre-existing medical conditions, such as gastrointestinal disorders or low blood pressure, should seek medical advice before regularly consuming basil seeds. Approaching dietary changes is crucial, along with awareness of regular health conditions and following a healthcare professional's advice when in doubt," concludes the expert.