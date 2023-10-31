Ancient Wisdom Part 22: Saffron or kesar can improve heart health, boost mood; all benefits

Note to readers: Ancient Wisdom is a series of guides that shines a light on age-old wisdom that has helped people for generations with time-honoured wellness solutions to everyday fitness problems, persistent health issues and stress management, among others. Through this series, we try to provide contemporary solutions to your health worries with traditional insights. In ancient times saffron was used by Egyptians for flavouring as well as an aphrodisiac apart from perfume.

Touted as one of the world's most expensive spices, the fragrant and flavourful saffron or Kesar has been around for thousands of years and continues to be used extensively in our kitchens and as a home remedy for a range of disorders. Due to its high value, saffron is often referred to as red gold and is available typically in the form of delicate red threads. When infused in water, milk or any other liquid, it transforms the colour of the solution to yellow. Kesar has also been part of religious ceremonies and rituals and the colour has been associated with purity and auspiciousness. It is also known as Crocus sativus L., saffron can help cure cardiovascular disease, hypertension, stomach disorders, dysmenorrhea and learning and memory impairments.

As per many studies saffron has anti-inflammatory, anti-atherosclerotic, antigenotoxic and cytotoxic properties and is used to treat a wide range of disorders. Saffron being rich in antioxidants can help deal the body with oxidative stress. Its wonderful fragrance has a mood-boosting effect, and the spice is thus also used to alleviate symptoms of depression and mood disorders. Saffron is believed to lower blood pressure and reduce cholesterol levels, thus promoting cardiac health.

"Saffron, the vivid red stigma of the Crocus sativus flower, is a spice highly valued for its flavour, colour, and medicinal properties. Saffron is a prized spice in many cuisines, adding a unique flavour and a vibrant yellow-orange colour to dishes. It's commonly used in a variety of sweet and savoury dishes, such as paella, risotto, and desserts like Ras Malai. The natural pigments in saffron are responsible for its intense colour. It is used as a natural colouring agent in the food industry, replacing artificial colorants in certain dishes and beverages. Saffron has been used in traditional medicine for its potential health benefits. It contains compounds like crocin and safranal, which are believed to have antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and mood-enhancing properties," says Dr Madhu Juneja, Senior Consultant OBGYN and Gynaecology, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Pune, Kalyani Nagar.

"Saffron is rich in antioxidants and helps reduce free radicals and oxidative stress. Consuming saffron may reduce depression symptoms. Saffron has potent anti-inflammatory properties which help with conditions such as heart disease, obesity, Alzheimer's, and diabetes. It may help in reducing appetite and help in weight loss," says Amreen Shaikh, Head-Dietitian, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central.

Benefits of saffron

Saffron is believed to offer several potential health benefits, and while research is ongoing, some studies and traditional uses suggest various positive effects.

Dr Juneja explains some potential benefits of consuming saffron:

1. Antioxidant properties: Saffron contains compounds such as crocin, crocetin, and safranal, which act as antioxidants. Antioxidants help neutralize free radicals, reducing oxidative stress in the body.

2. Anti-inflammatory effects: Some studies suggest that saffron may have anti-inflammatory properties, which could be beneficial in managing inflammatory conditions.

3. Mood enhancement: Saffron has been traditionally used to alleviate mood disorders. Some studies indicate that saffron may have antidepressant and mood-enhancing effects.

4. Improved cognitive function: Preliminary research suggests that saffron may have cognitive benefits. It is being explored for its potential role in neuroprotection and improving memory and learning abilities.

5. Eye health: The antioxidants in saffron, particularly crocin, may have protective effects on the eyes. Saffron has been studied for its potential role in preventing age-related macular degeneration and improving overall eye health.

6. Menstrual symptom relief: Some studies suggest that saffron may help alleviate symptoms of premenstrual syndrome (PMS) and dysmenorrhea (menstrual pain).

7. Aphrodisiac properties: Saffron has been traditionally considered an aphrodisiac. It is believed to have properties that may enhance libido and sexual function.

8. Anticancer potential: While more research is needed, some studies indicate that saffron may have potential anticancer properties. It has been explored for its effects on inhibiting the growth of cancer cells.

9. Blood sugar regulation: Some research suggests that saffron may have a role in regulating blood sugar levels, which could be beneficial for individuals with diabetes or those at risk of developing diabetes.

10. Cardiovascular health: Saffron may have cardiovascular benefits. It is being studied for its potential to lower blood pressure, reduce cholesterol levels, and improve overall heart health.

11. Antibacterial properties: Saffron has been explored for its antibacterial properties. It may help combat certain bacterial infections.

12. Digestive health: Traditionally, saffron has been used to promote digestive health. It may help soothe the digestive tract and alleviate gastrointestinal discomfort.

How was saffron consumed in ancient times

Saffron was used to flavour and colour a variety of dishes including rice, bread, meats and sweets by ancient civilization such as Persia and the Roman Empire. In Ayurveda and traditional Chinese medicine, saffron was used to treat digestive issues, respiratory ailments, and mood disorders. Saffron had symbolic significance in religious ceremonies and rituals.

"In ancient times, saffron was used as a yellow dye, perfume and as a medicine. Saffron threads would be scattered across beds and mixed into hot teas. Persian saffron threads were also used to spice foods and teas," says Shaikh.

Dr Juneja shares ways in which saffron was consumed in ancient cultures:

Beverages: Saffron was often used to enhance the flavour and colour of beverages. It was added to teas, wines, and other infusions, creating aromatic and visually appealing drinks.

Medicinal preparations: In ancient medicine systems, including Ayurveda and traditional Chinese medicine, saffron was valued for its potential medicinal properties. It was used in various medicinal preparations to address conditions such as digestive issues, respiratory ailments, and mood disorders.

Cosmetic and perfume production: Saffron was utilized in the production of cosmetics and perfumes. Its distinctive fragrance and vibrant colour made it a popular choice for perfumes, oils, and ointments.

Religious and ritualistic use: Saffron had symbolic significance in religious ceremonies and rituals. It was sometimes used as an offering in religious practices, and its vibrant colour was associated with purity and auspiciousness

Dyeing fabrics: The natural colouring properties of saffron made it valuable for dyeing fabrics. It was used to impart a golden-yellow hue to textiles, creating luxurious and highly prized fabrics.

Ancient recipes: Ancient recipe books and culinary texts often featured saffron as a key ingredient in various dishes. For example, in ancient Rome, saffron was used in recipes for both savoury and sweet dishes.

Preserving foods: Saffron was also employed for its preservative properties. In the absence of modern refrigeration methods, the antimicrobial properties of saffron were utilized to help preserve certain foods.

Trade and exchange: Saffron was a valuable commodity in ancient trade routes. It was exchanged along the Silk Road and other trade routes, contributing to the spice's widespread use and cultural significance.

Saffron can be boiled with water to prepare a delicious tea

Ways to add saffron to the diet for health benefits

"Saffron can be soaked in warm water or milk overnight and consumed in the morning. It can just be simply added to your food like rice and biryani, preferably at the beginning of the preparation for a subtle flavour. For those who love tea, it can be boiled with water or can be added to a slightly boiled milk till it turns reddish-yellow and ready to add to the tea before you drink it," says Shaikh.

Adding saffron to your diet can be a flavourful and aromatic way to potentially enjoy its health benefits. Here are various ways to incorporate saffron into your diet as suggested by Dr Juneja:

1. Infuse in hot liquid: Steep a few strands of saffron in hot water or milk to create a saffron infusion. This liquid can be used in teas, coffees, or added to recipes.

2. Risottos and pilafs: Saffron is a classic ingredient in risottos and pilafs. Infuse a few strands in warm broth or water and add it to the rice during cooking for both flavour and colour.

3.Soups and stews: Enhance the flavour and visual appeal of soups and stews by adding saffron. Dissolve saffron in a bit of warm liquid before incorporating it into the dish.

4. Baking: Add saffron to baked goods such as bread, muffins, or cakes. You can infuse it in a small amount of liquid and mix it into the batter.

5. Saffron tea: Prepare a simple saffron tea by infusing saffron strands in hot water. You can add a touch of honey or lemon for flavour.

6. Desserts: Saffron pairs well with desserts. Add saffron to custards, puddings, ice creams, or even sprinkle it on top of desserts for a visually appealing touch.

7. Saffron milk: Warm milk and add a few strands of saffron for a comforting and aromatic saffron milk. This is a popular and traditional way of consuming saffron.

8. Yogurt or lassi: Mix saffron into yogurt or lassi for a unique and flavorful twist. It adds both colour and a subtle taste to these dairy-based foods.

9. Seafood dishes: Saffron complements seafood dishes well. Add it to paellas, seafood stews, or grilled fish for a Mediterranean touch.

10. Herbal teas and infusions: Combine saffron with other herbs and spices to create herbal teas or infusions. This can be a delightful way to enjoy its flavour along with other herbal benefits.

11. Saffron rice: Infuse saffron in warm water and mix it into cooked rice for a vibrant and aromatic saffron rice. This pairs well with a variety of main dishes.

12. Curries and sauces: Incorporate saffron into curry dishes or creamy sauces for both flavour and colour. It can add a subtle depth to the overall taste.

Who shouldn't have saffron?

Saffron seems to be able to affect mood. It might trigger excitability and impulsive behaviour in people with bipolar disorder. People who are allergic to saffron should avoid it which can lead to a lot of health problems, says Shaikh.

While saffron is generally considered safe when consumed in moderate amounts as a spice in food, there are certain individuals who should exercise caution or avoid saffron altogether. Here are some groups of people who may need to be cautious with saffron as explained by Dr Juneja:

1. Pregnant women: Pregnant women should avoid excessive consumption of saffron, as it may stimulate uterine contractions, potentially leading to preterm labour. Consultation with a healthcare provider is advisable.

2. Individuals with allergies: Some individuals may be allergic to saffron. If you have a known allergy to saffron or other plants in the Iridaceae family, it's essential to avoid saffron to prevent allergic reactions.

3. People with bipolar disorder: Saffron has been studied for its potential mood-enhancing effects. However, individuals with bipolar disorder should use saffron cautiously, as it may interact with medications used to manage the condition.

4. People with low blood pressure: Saffron may have blood pressure-regulating effects. Individuals with already low blood pressure should use saffron cautiously, as it could potentially lower blood pressure further.

5. Individuals with hormone-sensitive conditions: Saffron may have estrogen-like effects, and individuals with hormone-sensitive conditions, such as certain types of breast cancer or uterine fibroids, should consult with a healthcare provider before using saffron.

6. People with gastrointestinal issues: In some cases, saffron may cause gastrointestinal discomfort or exacerbate digestive issues. Individuals with pre-existing gastrointestinal conditions should monitor their response to saffron.

7. Individuals with bleeding disorders: Saffron may have mild anticoagulant (blood-thinning) properties. People with bleeding disorders or those taking blood-thinning medications should consult with a healthcare provider before using saffron.

8. Children and infants: Saffron should be used cautiously in children and infants. Introducing new foods, especially potent ones like saffron, should be done with care and under the guidance of healthcare professionals.

9. Individuals undergoing surgery: Saffron might have blood-thinning effects, so individuals scheduled for surgery should discontinue saffron consumption several weeks before the scheduled procedure to avoid potential bleeding risks.

Interesting facts about saffron

Saffron is a fascinating spice with a rich history and unique characteristics. Dr Juneja shares some interesting facts about saffron.

Labor-intensive harvesting: Harvesting saffron is a labour-intensive process. It takes a large number of flowers to produce even a small amount of saffron spice. Each flower produces only three red stigmas, and these must be carefully handpicked.

World's most expensive spice: Saffron is often referred to as the world's most expensive spice. The high cost is primarily due to the labour-intensive harvesting process and the large quantity of flowers needed to produce a small amount of saffron.

Saffron threads: Saffron is sold in the form of threads or strands. Each strand is a dried stigma of the saffron crocus flower. It takes thousands of flowers to produce just one pound of saffron.

Symbolism in cultures: Saffron has cultural and symbolic significance in various societies. It is often associated with purity, wealth, and auspiciousness. It is used in religious ceremonies, festivals, and rituals.

Saffron and cleopatra: Historical records suggest that Cleopatra of Egypt used saffron-infused baths for its aromatic and cosmetic properties. Saffron's use in beauty rituals has a long history.

