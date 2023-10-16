Ancient Wisdom Part 16: 5 delicious ways to add amaranth to your diet; know health benefits

Note to readers: Ancient Wisdom is a series of guides that shines a light on age-old wisdom that has helped people for generations with time-honoured wellness solutions to everyday fitness problems, persistent health issues and stress management, among others. Through this series, we try to provide contemporary solutions to your health worries with traditional insights. Amaranth is one of the richest plant forms of protein and contains loads of amino acids. (HT Photo)

The word amaranth also means immortal. The grain that has been in cultivation for 8,000 years now was quite popular in ancient civilisations. It was cultivated in South and Central America and was a staple food for Aztecs, a pre-Columbian civilisation. The highly nutritious grain is gluten-free and is great for those with Celiac disease. Navratri has started today, and many people consume this grain as it is also considered satvik and vrat-friendly. Amaranth is one of the richest plant forms of protein and contains loads of amino acids. Thus, it is a recommended food for vegetarians to get their essential dose of protein. Amaranth has gained popularity in recent decades as more people have become aware of its amazing nutritional profile.

"Amaranth is a highly nutritious grain-like seed that has gained popularity in recent years due to its various health benefits and versatility. Here's an overview of the benefits, historical uses, ways to incorporate amaranth into the diet, precautions for certain individuals, and interesting facts about amaranth," says Dr G Sushma – Consultant – Clinical Dietician, CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

Benefits of amaranth

Amaranth is a storehouse of Vitamin C which aids the body's healing process and repair muscle tissues. It is also rich in antioxidants which can protect against many diseases like heart issues and diabetes. Studies also prove that amaranth can help fight bad cholesterol. Apart from the above-mentioned nutrients, amaranth is high in iron, calcium, manganese, phosphorus, selenium, magnesium among others.

G Sushma lists its benefits:

Rich in nutrients: Amaranth is a good source of protein, dietary fibre, calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, and potassium.

Gluten-free: Amaranth is naturally gluten-free, making it a suitable grain alternative for individuals with gluten sensitivities or celiac disease.

High protein content: It contains a higher amount of protein compared to most grains, making it an excellent plant-based protein source.

Rich in antioxidants: Amaranth is rich in antioxidants, including vitamins A and C, which help protect cells from damage caused by free radicals.

May lower cholesterol levels: Some studies suggest that amaranth may help reduce cholesterol levels and lower the risk of heart disease.

May aid digestion: The fibre content in amaranth can aid in digestion and promote a healthy digestive system.

Potential blood sugar regulation: Amaranth may help regulate blood sugar levels due to its low glycaemic index.

Ancient uses of amaranth

India: In ancient India, amaranth was used for religious and dietary purposes. It was offered to gods during religious rituals and festivals. Additionally, amaranth leaves were and still are a common vegetable in Indian cuisine.

Aztecs and Incas: Amaranth was a staple in the diets of Aztecs and Incas. It was considered a sacred crop and used to make a traditional food called 'amaranth cakes' or 'amaranth grain bars'.

Ways to add amaranth to the diet

Amaranth can be consumed in a variety of ways from porridge to sprouts. (HT Photo)

Amaranth can be consumed in a variety of ways from porridge to sprouts. G Sushma shares suggestions on how to add it to the diet.

• Cooked grains: Cook amaranth grains as a side dish or base for a meal.

• Flour: Use amaranth flour in baking for making pancakes, muffins, or bread.

• Popped Amaranth: Pop amaranth like popcorn and use it as a topping for salads, soups, or desserts.

• Porridge: Prepare amaranth porridge by boiling it with milk or a milk substitute, sweetening to taste, and adding fruits and nuts.

• Sprouts: Sprout amaranth seeds and use them in salads, wraps, or sandwiches.

People with a history of oxalate-containing kidney stones should consume amaranth in moderation due to its oxalate content. (HT Photo)

Who shouldn't have amaranth

People with a history of oxalate-containing kidney stones should consume amaranth in moderation due to its oxalate content.

Interesting facts about amaranth

• Ancient grain: Amaranth is considered an ancient grain, with a history dating back thousands of years.

• Tolerant to poor soils: Amaranth is highly adaptive and can grow in a variety of soil types, making it an important crop in regions with less fertile soil.

• Colourful varieties: Amaranth comes in a variety of colours, including shades of red, purple, and gold, adding visual appeal to dishes.

• Resilient crop: Amaranth is a hardy plant, resistant to pests and diseases, making it a sustainable and reliable crop for farmers.

• Invasive species: Some varieties of amaranth are considered invasive in certain regions, disrupting native plant ecosystems.

Adding amaranth to your diet can be a nutritious and flavourful choice, especially for those seeking gluten-free, high-protein alternatives. As with any dietary change, it's a good idea to consult with a healthcare professional, especially if you have specific health concerns or conditions.

