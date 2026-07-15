Zendaya at The Odyssey New York Premiere turns into the mythical Goddess Athena with a masterpiece couture look. Watch

According to Zendaya, her angelic Matières Fécales look for the New York premiere of The Odyssey was over a year in the making. She shared that Law Roach , known for procuring the most stunning pieces for the actor, had asked the designer to lend the look when it debuted on the runway last year, and now, a year later, she wore it to the premiere.

On July 14, for the New York Premiere of The Odyssey, Zendaya and Law served another ethereal look. For the grand finale of The Odyssey promotions, Zendaya made an entrance wearing a look designed by Matières Fécales, and once again, broke the internet.

In Christopher Nolan's much-awaited The Odyssey , Zendaya plays the Greek Goddess Athena, who guides Odysseus. She is the Goddess of wisdom, warfare, and handicraft, and Zendaya, along with her stylist Law Roach, brought her character to life with the grand couture looks she has been wearing on the press tour.

Zendaya embraced mythology in the sculptural gown, featuring embroidered pleats that add a soft femininity to the look. The bodice has a strapless silhouette with a plunging neckline adorned with feather-like adornments. The thigh-high slit on the side and the long train of the gown with a see-through tulle overlay add a whimsical aesthetic to the look.

To top it all off, feather-adorned wings on the back take the ethereal, avant-garde look to the next level. Few stars could sell a look of this scale without it feeling like a costume, but she made it feel completely believable.

The styling The styling was equally magical, fitting for a goddess. Her makeup remained soft and understated, allowing the gown to command attention. She opted for body glitter, rouged cheeks, highlighter on the contours, darkened brows, a light hint of mascara, glossy pink lips, and a dewy base.

A long, intentionally undone braid cascading down her back added an earthy fantasy to the dress. White pumps, dazzling Chopard earrings from the Haute Joaillerie Collection completed the look.