Project Runway Season 22 confirmed: Heidi Klum, Law Roach to return on Disney outlets

Another installment of Project Runway has been greenlit by Disney. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the company has officially renewed the show for its 22nd season overall - and its second on Disney platforms Freeform, Hulu, and Disney+. The new season is slated for a 2026 premiere, though an exact date has not been announced yet. Heidi Klum returns to the runway as host of Project Runway Season 22, bringing her signature flair and sharp eye for fashion back to the Disney lineup.(AP)

The renewal comes after Disney struck a deal with Spyglass Media Group in October 2024, bringing the long-running design competition into the Disney family. The show made its debut on Freeform in July 2025, with episodes dropping the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

Project Runway Season 22: Heidi Klum and the crew are all back

Fashion fans will not see major shake-ups in the lineup. Host Heidi Klum - who returned to Project Runway in 2025 for the first time since 2017 - is staying on. She will be joined once again by judge Nina Garcia, who has appeared in every season since the show began, along with stylist Law Roach and mentor Christian Siriano, the designer who famously won Season 4. All four are confirmed to return for Season 22, The Hollywood Reporter noted.

This upcoming season will mark Project Runway’s 22nd overall - a rare feat for a reality series that started two decades ago and still commands a loyal fan base.

Project Runway: From Bravo beginnings to Disney revival

The show first aired on Bravo in 2004, then shifted to Lifetime for more than a decade before returning to Bravo for Seasons 18 through 20. Its latest move to Freeform and the Disney streaming platforms marks its third network home.

While exact viewership numbers for Season 21 have not been released, The Hollywood Reporter noted that Project Runway averaged around 252,000 same-day viewers on Freeform. That number does not account for Hulu and Disney+, where Project Runway consistently landed in the streamer’s “Top 15 Today” list throughout its run - a sign that the show has still got plenty of followers.

The series is produced by Spyglass Media Group and Alfred Street Industries, with Gary Barber and Sean Hoagland serving as executive producers for Spyglass. Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Nan Strait, Dan Volpe, Michael Rucker, and San Heng head up Alfred Street’s team, alongside Klum, Siriano, and Garcia.

FAQs

1. When will Project Runway Season 22 be released?

It is set to premiere sometime in 2026, though no exact date has been announced.

2. Where can I watch the new season?

The show will air on Freeform, with next-day streaming on Hulu and Disney+.

3. Who’s returning to the Project Runway cast?

Heidi Klum, Nina Garcia, Law Roach, and Christian Siriano are all coming back.

4. How did Disney get Project Runway?

Disney picked up the show in a 2024 deal with Spyglass Media Group.

5. How long has Project Runway been on air?

The show debuted in 2004 and will celebrate its 22nd season in 2026.