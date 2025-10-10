Disney's Tron: Ares rakes in nearly $5M in Thursday previews, eying $40M in opening weekend

Disney's Tron: Ares collected $4.8 million from early previews, showing solid momentum at the box office, according to Deadline. The figure includes limited Wednesday screenings and Thursday previews that began as early as 2 pm, signaling an encouraging start for the sci-fi sequel. Disney's Tron: Ares opens with nearly $5 million in previews. All on Jared Leto's new movie

$40 million opening for Tron: Ares?

Deadline reports that if the film maintains this pace, it could surpass the $40 million opening mark, aligning with earlier projections. The film's debut comes at a time when Hollywood's fall box office has seen mixed results. Despite the overall season ahead of last year by about 2% with a gross of over $674 million, audience turnout for star-studded adult dramas such as Dwayne Johnson's The Smashing Machine and Margot Robbie's A Big Bold Beautiful Journey has been underwhelming.

Also read: John Lodge died at 82: What was The Moody Blues vocalist's net worth?

Tron: Ares Rotten Tomatoes score

Starring Jared Leto and directed by Joachim Rønning, Tron: Ares has seen a positive reception from the audience. It holds an 86% score on Rotten Tomatoes. This is a significant jump from the 64% earned by 2010's Tron: Legacy. Still, competition looms large, with both the MLB playoffs and NFL games drawing male viewers away from theaters this weekend.

Tron: Ares outpaced the 2010 movie Tron: Legacy in terms of midnight previews, though it trails behind recent fan-favorite reboots such as Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes ($6.6 million) and Alien: Romulus ($6.5 million). Advance ticket sales were at $7 million, similar to Alien: Romulus, which opened at $42 million.

Also read: Billie Eilish pulled into crowd by fan during Miami concert, security intervenes | Watch viral video

Meanwhile, Miramax and Paramount's romantic caper Roofman, starring Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst-earned $1 million in Thursday previews across 2,800 locations. The $19 million production will air in 3,362 theaters this weekend. It has an 82% Rotten Tomatoes rating.

Produced by Jared Leto and former Disney production chief Sean Bailey, Tron: Ares reportedly cost $180 million before marketing and distribution.

FAQs:

Q. How much did Tron: Ares make in previews?

Ans. The film made $4.8 million from early shows, as per Deadline.

Q. How much is Tron: Ares expected to make in its opening weekend?

Ans. It is expected to earn $40 million.

Q. Who are the stars in the film?

Ans. Jared Leto and Greta Lee star in Tron: Ares