Disneyland guest dies after Haunted Mansion ride: What we know about cause of death

A woman in her 60s passed away after a ride in the Haunted Mansion attraction at Disneyland's Anaheim resort in California on Monday. The guest suffered a medical emergency and was later declared dead. Anaheim Fire & Rescue confirmed that the woman was found unresponsive after having just finished the Haunted Mansion ride. Representational image.(Unsplash)

“Anaheim Fire & Rescue responded to the Disneyland Resort for an unresponsive woman in her 60s who had just finished riding the Haunted Mansion attraction,” an Anaheim PD spokesperson said. The woman was administered CPR at the scene and was taken to a hospital, where she was declared dead.

Cause of death: Here's what we know

The guest's cause of death has sparked a row with a lot of chatter around if the death was linked to the ride's experience. However, as of now, the cause of death remains unconfirmed, but initial reports indicate that it was linked to the medical emergency, possibly a heart attack.

Also read: Disney increases ticket, annual pass prices for theme parks. Here's what to know

Sutter, the Anaheim PD spokesperson, said that they do not plan to release further details on the death, but added that the death appears to be "an unfortunate medical episode." The cause of death is expected to come in the next few weeks.

Disneyland’s Anaheim park, located in California, is the original Disney theme park that opened in 1955 and remains one of the most visited attractions in the world. Among its most iconic rides is the Haunted Mansion, themed after the Disney movie, The Nightmare Before Christmas, directed by Tim Burton.