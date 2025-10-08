Disney increases ticket, annual pass prices for theme parks. Here's what to know

Disney fans might have to double-check their travel plans. On October 8, the company increased prices at Walt Disney World and Disneyland, adjusting ticket and annual pass rates effective immediately. Disney increases prices for Walt Disney World and Disneyland(AP)

The lowest-tier prices will remain the same through October 2026, meaning guests visiting during off-peak dates can dodge the hike entirely.

According to USA Today, a Disney spokesperson said the company continues to offer a range of options to fit different budgets, adding that creating “magical experiences for everyone remains at the heart of what we do. And that will never change.”

Ticket prices

At Walt Disney World, one-day, one-park tickets will still start at:

Animal Kingdom: $119-$174

EPCOT: $129-$194

Hollywood Studios: $139-$194

Magic Kingdom: $139-$199

The base prices are not changing, but the mid-range dates will see an average $5 increase. Some of the busiest 2026 holiday days could push ticket prices above the current $199 maximum. Guests looking for cheaper holiday experiences might consider early November or December, when Disney World begins decorating its parks right after Halloween night. Visitors can also check the dates on Disney's ticketing calendar.

Annual Pass and Magic Key price rise

Annual passes at Disney World will increase by $20 to $80 more, depending on the tier, with renewal rates also adjusted. Whether an annual pass is worth it depends largely on how often guests plan to visit. For non-Florida residents, the only available option remains the Disney Incredi-Pass. According to a TouringPlans blog, visitors would need at least nine single-park visits to break even.

At Disneyland, one-day tickets still start at $104. The price remains unchanged from 2019. But on the other hand, five pricing tiers are rising by around 3%.

The price for Magic Key passes, Disneyland’s version of annual passes, has also increased. The two most expensive options, the Inspire Key and Believe Key, will increase by 2% to 4%. The least expensive two options, Enchant Key and Imagine Key, remain unchanged.

While the Imagine Key is available only for Southern California residents, the other three keys remain open for everyone.

Discounts and special offers

Disney is offering fall and 2026 promotions, including hotel discounts of up to 20%, $249 three-day park hopper deals for California residents, and up to $250 off per night on Disney World vacation packages next year. Kids dining for free with adults and complimentary water park access are also on the list.

Why the price hike?

Disney says the move supports higher wages for staff and funds new attractions. Upcoming additions include a “Zootopia: Better Zoogether” 4-D show at Animal Kingdom on November 7, a reimagined Muppets-themed Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, and a new Walt Disney animatronic at the Carousel of Progress in Magic Kingdom, according to USA Today.

Despite the increase in ticket prices, visitors still have a window to save and a few new attractions to visit.

FAQs:

Are Disney ticket prices increasing everywhere?

Yes, both Walt Disney World and Disneyland have raised ticket and annual pass prices.

When will Disney’s new prices take effect?

The new pricing is already in effect, though off-peak ticket rates remain unchanged through October 2026.

How can I still get cheaper Disney tickets?

Travel during off-peak dates shown on Disney’s ticket calendar and look for seasonal hotel and package discounts.