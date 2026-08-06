14-Year-Old Indian Sailing Sensation Zahaan Hemrajani Finishes Among World's Top 8 at O'pen Skiff World Championship
Young Royal Bombay Yacht Club sailor solidifies his place among the world's leading junior sailors after an outstanding performance in Sardinia
Fourteen-year-old Indian sailor Zahaan Hemrajani has delivered an outstanding performance at the 2026 O'pen Skiff World Championship in Calasetta, Sardinia, finishing 8th overall in the Under-17 Gold Fleet among 106 sailors from across the world. The result further strengthens his standing as one of India's brightest sailing prospects, with Zahaan currently ranked World No. 10 in the O'pen Skiff class.
Representing India and the Royal Bombay Yacht Club (RBYC), Zahaan produced an exceptional series of performances throughout the championship, including a race victory and two second-place finishes against the world's best young sailors. His consistency, resilience and determination earned him a place among the top eight sailors globally in his age category.
The championship, however, began with a significant setback. A structural crack in the hull of Zahaan's boat caused it to take on water during each of his opening-day races, severely affecting his performance and leaving him well behind the leading pack. With the damage occurring to his own boat, no redress was available under the competition rules.
In a remarkable display of sportsmanship, the Polish national team loaned Zahaan a replacement hull from Day 2 onwards, allowing him to continue competing. He responded with an extraordinary turnaround, recording finishes of 6-2-6-4-15-25-1-2-9-14-17 over the remaining races, including a race win and two runner-up finishes, to climb into the top eight overall and complete one of the standout comeback stories of the championship.
Commenting on the achievement, Zahaan's father, Ashish Hemrajani, said: “There are more lessons for us as parents and coaches to learn from him than there are for us to teach him. Anyone else—kid or adult—would have given up. What he did from Day 2 onward wasn't just sailing, it was character.”
The Hemrajani family and the Royal Bombay Yacht Club acknowledged the support of the Indian National Water Sports Centre for hosting Zahaan's training sessions ahead of the World Championship, along with coaches Umesh Naiksatam and Rigo De Nijs, and Amish Vaid, Programme Director of 24/7 Sailing, whose guidance and support played an important role in Zahaan's preparation.
A four-time Indian National Champion and a Grade 8 student at Oberoi International School, Mumbai, Zahaan continues to establish himself among the world's leading junior sailors, with his latest performance marking another significant milestone in his rapidly growing international career.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Maheshwari
Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.Read More