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    Ai+ opens smartphone security to the community with new Project Trust+ initiative

    Ai+ launches Project Trust+, committing 100 crore over five years to invite ethical hackers and researchers to strengthen smartphone security.

    Updated on: Aug 6, 2026, 18:55:09 IST
    By Affiliate Desk
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    Ai+ has announced Project Trust+, a new initiative aimed at strengthening smartphone security by working closely with India's tech and developer community.

    Ai+ invites ethical hackers and researchers to strengthen smartphone security through transparent, collaborative testing.
    Ai+ invites ethical hackers and researchers to strengthen smartphone security through transparent, collaborative testing.

    Through the programme, the company says it wants to build a safer smartphone ecosystem through long-term community engagement. To support the effort, Ai+ has committed 20 crore annually over the next five years, taking the total investment to 100 crore.

    How does this work?

    As part of Project Trust+, independent security researchers will be encouraged to actively test Ai+ smartphones, challenge the company's security architecture, and identify vulnerabilities before they can affect consumers. According to the company, collaboration and transparency will be at the heart of the initiative.

    Ai+ says the programme goes beyond a traditional bug bounty model by creating an open ecosystem where developers, security researchers and ethical hackers can work together to improve the safety and security of Ai+ devices.

    Commenting on the announcement, Ai+ CEO Madhav Sheth said Project Trust+ reflects the company's belief that trust is built through transparency and collaboration. He added that the company is opening its doors to the wider technology community to help make its products more secure.

    Big shift in approach

    The announcement also appears to mark a noticeable shift from Ai+'s approach just a few months ago. The company found itself at the centre of a controversy after publicly disagreeing with several Indian creators over concerns surrounding its devices and security claims.

    With Project Trust+, Ai+ now appears to be taking a more collaborative route, inviting independent researchers, developers and ethical hackers to scrutinise its products rather than relying solely on internal efforts. Whether the initiative succeeds will ultimately depend on how transparent and responsive the company remains, but it is clearly an attempt to rebuild credibility and earn the trust of Indian consumers and the broader technology community.

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