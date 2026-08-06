Ai+ opens smartphone security to the community with new Project Trust+ initiative

Ai+ has announced Project Trust+, a new initiative aimed at strengthening smartphone security by working closely with India's tech and developer community. Ai+ invites ethical hackers and researchers to strengthen smartphone security through transparent, collaborative testing.

Through the programme, the company says it wants to build a safer smartphone ecosystem through long-term community engagement. To support the effort, Ai+ has committed ₹20 crore annually over the next five years, taking the total investment to ₹100 crore.

How does this work? As part of Project Trust+, independent security researchers will be encouraged to actively test Ai+ smartphones, challenge the company's security architecture, and identify vulnerabilities before they can affect consumers. According to the company, collaboration and transparency will be at the heart of the initiative.

Ai+ says the programme goes beyond a traditional bug bounty model by creating an open ecosystem where developers, security researchers and ethical hackers can work together to improve the safety and security of Ai+ devices.