Hulu to shut down after 20 years: What Disney+ merger means for streaming platform subscribers?

After nearly two decades as one of the most recognizable names in streaming, Hulu’s days as a standalone platform are coming to an end. Disney has confirmed that by 2026, Hulu will be fully folded into Disney+, GeekSpin reported. Disney shutting down Hulu after 20 years.(UnSplash)

The changes will begin starting October 8, when Hulu will officially replace the Star brand in Disney+’s international markets. It will become the new hub for adult-oriented programming abroad. In the United States, subscribers will begin to notice deeper Hulu integration inside the Disney+ app through what Disney describes as “an ongoing and iterative slate of product updates on the homepage and beyond," the company announced on Thursday, as per Variety.

While the Hulu app itself will eventually disappear, Disney will continue to use the name globally under the new label “Hulu on Disney+”. The company believes the brand enjoys stronger international recognition compared to Star, particularly among audiences familiar with Hulu originals.

Hulu to shut down after 20 years

Hulu first launched in 2007 and quickly rose to prominence for offering next-day access to network TV shows alongside its own slate of originals. Over the years, it became home to award-winning series like The Handmaid’s Tale.

Disney completed its takeover of Hulu this summer after finalizing its long-anticipated deal with Comcast, giving the entertainment giant full control of the platform. Industry analysts noted at the time that a shutdown of the standalone service was inevitable, as Disney sought to simplify its streaming ecosystem.

Also Read: Why wasn't ABC's General Hospital on Hulu tonight? Alternative ways to watch revealed

Price hikes across the board

The latest transition coincides with the hike in subscription prices across Disney’s streaming portfolio. Starting from October 21:

Disney+ with ads will increase from $9.99 to $11.99 per month.

Disney+ Premium, no ads, will soar from $16 to $19.

Hulu with ads will go up to $11.99 while the ad-free price remains $18.99.

Finally, Hulu + Live TV with ads will hit the steepest increase, rising $7 to $90 per month.

ESPN Select, previously called ESPN+, will increase its price by $1 to $12.99.

According to Disney, these price changes represent the expanded library with the onset of the unified Disney+/Hulu platform and continued investments in new original programming.

What it means for subscribers

Customers subscribing to Disney+ and Hulu in the US currently still have a choice to go for them separately. By 2026, however, Hulu content will fully become a subset of Disney+, and Hulu will cease to exist as an application.

Also Read: Walt Disney is raising Disney+ subscription prices to as much as $19/month

FAQs

Q1: When will Hulu officially shut down as a standalone platform?

By 2026, Hulu will no longer exist as a separate app. All content will be available only on Disney+.

Q2: What happens to Star on Disney+ in international markets?

From October 8, Hulu will replace Star as the general entertainment hub on Disney+ outside the United States.

Q3: Will the Hulu name disappear completely?

No. Disney will retain the name under the label “Hulu on Disney+” for global marketing.