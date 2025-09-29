Benny Blanco drops intimate wedding photos with Selena Gomez, says ‘Married real life Disney princess’

Benny Blanco has now shared new pictures from his and Selena Gomez's wedding ceremony. He shared a batch of photos - Gomez’s long veil in a mirror selfie, their new wedding rings up close, the two of them curled up in bed. He even tossed in a shot of a kid lying on the steps outside the venue. “I married a real life disney princess,” Blanco wrote. A line aimed squarely at Gomez’s Disney Channel roots, Wizards of Waverly Place, Princess Protection Program, all of it. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot in California. (Instagram/@selenagome)

Selena keeps it simple on Instagram

Gomez, 33, kept her own announcement stripped down. No big words, no big statement. Just a handful of photos and clips, captioned: “9.27.25.” Her post showed the couple hand in hand, wrapped around each other, and a quick close-up of her white bouquet. Fans did not need more - it was clear.

The wedding itself brought a mix of old friends and Hollywood names. According to People, Taylor Swift was there, and so were Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Paul Rudd. Paris Hilton had shown up, too. For the ceremony, both went to Ralph Lauren. Gomez wore a halter gown with floral detailing, an open back, and a small train. Her husband, Blanco, stuck to a black tux and bow tie.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's romance

The two confirmed they were together in December 2023, about six months into dating. By the following December, Gomez was flashing her ring, a marquise diamond shown off after a Taco Bell picnic proposal that matched her style more than some staged production ever would, reports People.

The pre-wedding stretch ran all summer. Gomez went to Cabo with friends, dancing on a yacht and soaking up the sun. Blanco chose Vegas, celebrating with Lil Dicky at XS nightclub, where Marshmello was on the decks.

