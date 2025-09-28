Taylor Swift will not stay with Selena Gomez's guests at Montecito wedding; Kelce unlikely to attend

Taylor Swift will be among the guests celebrating Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding this weekend, but she won’t be staying in a traditional hotel, according to Page Six report Taylor Swift will be renting a house near the wedding venue, which is a secret to the public,(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

A source told Page Six that the pop star will lodge in a private rental near the wedding venue for safety reasons. "She will be renting a house near the wedding venue, which is a secret to the public,” the source said. “Her security team feels it’s better than a hotel.”

Gomez and Blanco are set for an intimate two-day ceremony in Montecito, California.

It is unclear if Swift’s fiancé, NFL star Travis Kelce, will attend. The Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, making his appearance unlikely.

Also Read: Taylor Swift glitters on The Life Of A Showgirl album cover with $27K sapphire ring

Swift, however, is determined to be there for her longtime friend. When Gomez announced her engagement, Swift commented on Instagram: “Yes, I will be the flower girl.” Gomez also congratulated Swift on her engagement to Kelce, writing, “When bestie gets engaged,” with a heart-face emoji.

Who will attend the wedding ?

The wedding is expected to feature several high-profile attendees, including Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, and some of Blanco’s music collaborators. (Meryl Streep reportedly will not attend.)

Selena Gomez's bachelorette party

Gomez celebrated her bachelorette party this summer on a yacht in Cabo San Lucas with close friends, including Raquelle Stevens, Ashley Cook, and Courtney Lopez. Blanco spent the same weekend at the $25,000-a-night Chairman Villa at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco dating history

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco got engaged in December 2024 after dating for about a year and a half. They shared the news on December 12, 2024, when Gomez posted a picture of her engagement ring on Instagram with the caption, “Forever begins now.”

They had been dating for around a year when they got engaged, and they first confirmed they were a couple in December 2023. Even though they started dating a year before the engagement, they had known each other and worked together on music years earlier.