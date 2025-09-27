Inside Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco’s wedding weekend: Guests, location and more

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are set to tie the knot this Saturday, September 27, at a private Santa Barbara estate. Family and friends of the couple are expected to start arriving in Los Angeles soon for the much-anticipated weekend celebration. According to sources, guests will stay nearby at the luxurious El Encanto hotel, with rooms reportedly fully booked at $3,500 per night, Hola reported. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco will get married this weekend: All you need to know about their wedding ceremony.(Getty Images via AFP)

In keeping with the couple's desire for privacy, attendees will only learn the wedding location when they are picked up and driven there.

An insider told The Sun, “All the guests will be picked up and driven to the location without knowing their destination ahead of time. Everyone is so excited despite the mystery, they know it will be an amazing time.”

The couple, who confirmed their relationship in late 2023, got engaged in December 2024, with Gomez sharing engagement photos on Instagram, writing, "forever begins now."

Also read: Avatar: The Way of Water returns to theaters with new Fire and Ash footage. Here's what to know

Pre-wedding festivities: Bachelorette and bachelor parties

As per Hola, prior to the wedding, Gomez celebrated her bachelorette party in Cabo San Lucas with close friends Racquelle Stevens, Ashley Cook, and Courtney Lopez. The festivities included yacht outings, where Gomez was spotted in a white bikini.

The singer's cousin, Priscilla Marie, also attended the bachelorette party. Gomez previously served as maid of honor at Priscilla's wedding in 2019 and is the godmother to her daughter, Aubriella Marie.

Blanco's bachelor party took place in Las Vegas at a $25,000-a-night villa.

Also read: Jimmy Kimmel thanks Trump after spike in viewership: ‘Couldn’t have done it without you’

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding: High-profile guests

High-profile guests expected include Paris Hilton, as well as Gomez's Only Murders in the Building co-stars, Martin Short and Steve Martin. Taylor Swift's attendance remains unconfirmed. Meryl Streep, who also appears in Only Murders in the Building, was earlier set to attend the event, but backed out at the last minute, Page Six reported.

Ahead of the wedding, Gomez and Blanco received a thoughtful gift from PETA, featuring a plant-based version of Blanco's favorite snack - chips and caviar. Lisa Lange, PETA's senior VP of communications, called it an "animal-friendly twist on Benny's favorite combo," as per Hola.

With the location and details closely guarded, all signs point to an intimate celebration, as excitement builds for the couple's big day.

FAQs:

Q. When is Selena Gomez's wedding?

Ans. Her wedding will take place on Saturday, September 27, 2025.

Q. Where is Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding taking place?

Ans. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding will be held at a private estate in Santa Barbara; guests will be driven there.

Q. Who are some celebrities expected to attend Selena Gomez’s wedding?

Ans. Paris Hilton, Martin Short and Steve Martin are expected to attend.