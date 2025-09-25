Will Taylor Swift attend Chiefs vs Ravens game at Arrowhead? Here's the latest

Taylor Swift has kept fans guessing about whether she will appear at Arrowhead Stadium on September 29 to witness the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Baltimore Ravens. The speculation comes after the pop sensation skipped fiancé Travis Kelce’s away game against the New York Giants last weekend (September 22), despite owning a penthouse in Manhattan. Taylor Swift's next album, The Life of a Showgirl, is scheduled for release on October 3, 2025.(AFP)

Taylor Swift skipped New York game after unusual entrance

Her absence followed a highly unusual scene in Kansas City a week earlier. Swift, 35, entered the stadium shielded by a seven-foot-tall bulletproof screen.

The movable wall blocked fans and photographers from capturing her, a striking departure from her usual habit of walking in with a game-day look. Once inside Kelce’s suite, she avoided her regular seat near the glass and stayed toward the back, AOL reported.

Security fears and stalker saga

Fans speculated her security upgrade may have been influenced by the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk just days earlier. But Swift’s team also has its own ongoing nightmare. According to Marca, an alleged stalker, Brian Jason Wagner, has gone missing ahead of a court date.

Swift first secured a temporary restraining order against Wagner in June. Court filings described months of harassment, disturbing letters, and even attempts to redirect his mail to her home. That temporary restraining order has now been extended to a five-year protection order, barring Wagner from coming within 100 yards of her. Yet as of mid-September, investigators have been unable to confirm his whereabouts, intensifying security concerns.

Also Read: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce face another security violation amid stalker's disappearance

Will Taylor Swift attend Chiefs vs Ravens game on September 29

Swift’s pattern last season was to attend only home games, where her security team is familiar with the stadium layout. That makes Arrowhead the likeliest venue for her next NFL appearance. Still, with Wagner’s location unknown and her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, set to be released on October 3, her team’s priority is safety first.

Also Read: Taylor Swift on Jimmy Fallon's show? Why fans are excited for October 6

FAQs:

Will Taylor Swift attend the Chiefs vs. Ravens game?

It is not confirmed yet. Swift skipped the Chiefs’ away game in New York but usually attends only home games at Arrowhead.

Why did Taylor Swift use a bulletproof screen at Arrowhead?

During the Chiefs’ September 8 home opener, she entered the venue shielded by a movable wall amid heightened security concerns.

What is happening with her stalker case?

Taylor Swift has a five-year restraining order against alleged stalker Brian Jason Wagner, but he has not been located by authorities.

When is Taylor Swift’s next album releasing?

Her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, is scheduled for release on October 3, 2025.