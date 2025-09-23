Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce face another security violation amid stalker's disappearance

A man named Justin Lee Fisher was arrested recently for trespassing at Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s gated home in Leawood, Kansas. Fisher, a former police officer turned private investigator, was attempting to serve legal documents on behalf of actor-director Justin Baldoni, Star Magazine reported. Taylor Swift announced her engagement to Travis Kelce in August.(Instagram/taylorswift)

The documents were connected to the ongoing Blake Lively v. Justin Baldoni trial, but a judge had denied Baldoni’s request for an extension. Fisher was taken into custody but later released on bond. He told the outlet, “I wasn’t hurt or anything besides being arrested for doing my job and possibly losing my (private eye) license.”

Taylor Swift’s recent security concerns

Although Fisher had no connection to Taylor Swift’s stalker, his trespassing incident has added tension to the Midnights singer and Kelce’s security measures. This comes amid heightened concerns over the apparent disappearance of Brian Jason Wagner, who has reportedly been stalking Swift since 2024.

Wagner has allegedly broken into Swift's Los Angeles home multiple times and claims to share a child with her. Although she obtained a temporary restraining order requiring Wagner to stay at least 100 yards away, he has avoided court proceedings and legal filings meant to make the order permanent.

Also Read: Taylor Swift’s security team on ‘hyper vigilant’ alert amid stalker threat: Report

Extreme precautions for Taylor Swift’s safety

Insiders told DailyMail that Swift is “very concerned” about Wagner because of the extreme lengths he has gone to invade her privacy. Her security team remains on high alert, constantly monitoring threats both in real life and online. She has even adjusted her promotional plans or scaled back appearances whenever her team deems online or in-person threats to be serious.

Fans and public awareness

Swifties have been following this closely as she has had stalkers in the past as well. Insiders say the stalker’s disappearance and recent security breaches are a reminder to always be on high alert for high-profile people.

Also Read: Travis Kelce faces ‘some pressure’ from mother Donna Kelce to have kids with Taylor Swift

FAQs:

1. Why was a man arrested at Travis Kelce’s home recently?

A former police officer and private investigator, Justin Lee Fisher, was arrested for trespassing while trying to serve legal documents related to the Blake Lively v. Justin Baldoni trial.

2. What security measures is Taylor Swift taking due to her stalker?

Taylor Swift has a temporary restraining order against her stalker, Brian Jason Wagner, and is working closely with her security team to monitor threats, adjust promotional plans, and ensure her safety.

3. Is Taylor Swift directly involved in the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni trial?

No, she is not directly involved, but the recent security incident at Travis Kelce’s home occurred because of legal proceedings related to the trial.