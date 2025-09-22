Travis Kelce faces ‘some pressure’ from mother Donna Kelce to have kids with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, wants the Kansas City Chiefs tight end to have children with his fiancée, Taylor Swift, shortly after their highly anticipated wedding. In the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, Travis’ elder brother Jason Kelce revealed that their mother, Donna, has been urging Travis to have kids following his engagement to the pop sensation. Taylor Swift announced her engagement to Travis Kelce in August.(Instagram/taylorswift)

Donna ready for more grandchildren

In the new episode of the podcast, Travis and Jason Kelce hosted coach Deion Sanders. At one point in their conversation, Jason Kelce shared that Deion Sanders ranked his children. “What’s the latest ranking?” he jokingly asked Sanders.

“Ya’ll parents rank ya’ll. Ya’ll just don’t know,” Sanders told Jason Kelce. In his reply, Jason said, “For sure. Mom's always had Travis number one. I do know.”

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end interrupted the two and said, “Listen, right now, Mom has Jason no. 1 because he has kids”.

Jason Kelce, who shares daughters Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, Bennett, 2, and Finn, 5 months, with wife Kylie Kelce, concurred with Travis. “That is true. She has said that. She has made that comment,” Jason said.

“She's put some pressure on him,” he added, pointing at his younger brother, Travis Kelce. Sanders, who could not hold his laughter, then asked Travis, “What you waiting on, Dad? So what you waiting on?”

Donna’s preparations for Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift’s wedding

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift got engaged in August this year. Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, is already making preparations for the upcoming grand wedding, People magazine reported.

“Donna is already saving little things from this time like photos, notes and flowers,” an insider told the news outlet. The source shared that Donna Kelce is “very sentimental” about Taylor and Travis’ relationship.

“She wants to remember every detail, so she has been holding onto mementos from their first days as an engaged couple,” the person added.

FAQs

When did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get engaged?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on August 26.

Who is Donna Kelce?

Donna Kelce is the mother of NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce.

When will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get married?

As of now, the couple has not announced their wedding date.