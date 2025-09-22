Watch | Coach Andy Reid defends Travis Kelce as heated sideline exchange goes viral: ‘He's an emotional guy’

The Kansas City Chiefs just won their first game of the season against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Led by their quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs beat the Giants 22-9. While the Chiefs registered their first victory of the season, tight end Travis Kelce and head coach Andy Reid made headlines as the two ran into a heated sideline exchange during the game, as per CNN. Travis Kelce and coach Andy Reid get into a heated sideline exchange: Watch(Getty Images via AFP)

Travis Kelce and Andy Reid’s heated sideline exchange

The Kansas City Chiefs scored six points via two field goals in the first quarter of the game. Midway through the second quarter, while the Chiefs still led the scoreboard at 6-0, Travis Kelce found himself in a heated sideline exchange with coach Andy Reid.

When Reid bumped Kelce with his shoulder, the latter yelled at the former. The coach, however, downplayed his clash with Kelce following the Chiefs’ 22-9 victory against the Giants,

Reid said Kelce was “emotional” as the Chiefs were unable to score touchdowns early in the game. “I love Travis’ passion, man. I’m OK with that,” Reid told reporters, per the outlet.

The Kansas City Chiefs coach added that Kelce did not play well “enough” in the second quarter. “It wasn’t where we needed it to be, so, within reason, he knows when to back off the pedal and knows when to push it, too,” he said,

“That’s the part I love about him. The guy is all-in. Sometimes, I have to be the policeman. He’s an emotional guy,” Reid went on, adding, “Don't make too much of it.”

The Kansas City Chiefs fans had been upset with Travis Kelce

Before the win against the Giants, the Kansas City Chiefs fans had been upset with Travis Kelce because he injured teammate and wide receiver Xavier Worthy’s shoulder after accidentally colliding with him in Week 1. In Week 2, because of a mistake that Kelce made, the Philadelphia Eagles capitalized on an interception and beat the Chiefs, per CNN.

FAQs:

Who won the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Giants?

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the New York Giants 22-9.

Who is Travis Kelce engaged to?

Travis Kelce is engaged to Taylor Swift.

How old is Travis Kelce?

Travis Kelce is 35 years old.