Travis Kelce reveals how he really feels about wedding plans with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce feels that planning his wedding with Taylor Swift is easy compared to what he and his team are facing on the football field right now. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end said so on his New Heights podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce. File photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce(Instagram/taylorswift)

During the recent episode, The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon asked if he and the Cruel Summer hitmaker were already working on taking “the next step” with planning the wedding details. To which, Kelce said, “That one’s going to be easy.” “I’ve just got to figure out how to win a football game first.”

Travis Kelce jokes about his NFL struggles

Kelce’s comment came after the Chiefs’ rough start to the 2025 NFL season. The team, which lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl earlier this year, has opened the new season with two straight losses, including another defeat to the Eagles on Sunday.

“The wedding’s going to be easy compared to trying to catch a football,” Kelce joked about the difference in his personal and professional challenges.

What the couple has planned

On his New Heights podcast, Kelce also revealed that he and Swift are leaning toward having live music at the wedding instead of a DJ. While no official date has been shared by the couple, fans have been eagerly awaiting details ever since the couple confirmed their engagement. The wedding is expected to be a “private affair,” according to the People.

The engagement was announced last month in a joint Instagram post captioned: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” Photos from the announcement showed Kelce on one knee in a garden decorated with pink and white roses.

Taylor Swift’s busy schedule

Alongside the wedding planning, Swift is preparing for the release of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, which comes out on October 3. The album is expected to be one of the year’s biggest releases.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship

Swift and Kelce first went public with their relationship in the summer of 2023. Since then, they have frequently been in the spotlight, appearing together at NFL games, concerts, and red-carpet events. Their engagement was met with an outpouring of excitement from fans across both the music and sports worlds.

With Swift’s album on the way and the Chiefs looking to recover from their slow start, both halves of the couple have busy months ahead. But for Kelce, one thing is clear: “The wedding’s going to be the easy part.”

FAQs

When did Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift get engaged?

They announced their engagement in August 2025 on Instagram.

What did Travis Kelce say about their wedding?

He said wedding planning will be “easy” compared to trying to win football games.

Will the couple have a DJ or live music?

Kelce said they are planning to have live music rather than a DJ.

What else is Taylor Swift working on?

Swift’s new album, The Life of a Showgirl, is scheduled for release on October 3, 2025.

How has Travis Kelce’s team started the NFL season?

The Kansas City Chiefs are 0-2 after back-to-back losses, including one to the Eagles.