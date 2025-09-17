Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend Patrick Mahomes’ 30th birthday bash, fans react to viral pic, ‘So adorable’

Travis Kelce turned things around after the Kansas City Chiefs’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles by celebrating quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 30th birthday with fiancée Taylor Swift. The two were spotted alongside the Mahomeses in a photo from the celebration shared by country singer Kane Brown. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend Patrick Mahomes’ 30th birthday bash(kanebrown/Instagram)

The photo was also shared on X, including by The Swift Society:

Travis and Taylor’s new look

Swift wore a plaid vest and miniskirt by Simkhai, paired with a pair of Gucci platform heels and a Chanel necklace, as Kelce wore the same Thom Browne shorts suit he wore to the game, as reported by Page Six. The happy couple posed next to the Chiefs’ quarterback, his wife, Brittany, and the Browns.

The quarterback chose to go simple for the pre-birthday celebration by wearing a white shirt, black pants, a black hat, and sneakers for the party held at 1587 Prime Steakhouse in Kansas City, Missouri. His actual birthday falls on September 17.

It’s clear that the pair share a close bond with the Mahomes since Swift was earlier spotted celebrating Brittany’s birthday as well. Swift was also in attendance at Sunday’s game, although she chose to make a stealthy appearance behind a movable barrier to shield herself from the cameras.

This marks the couple’s second public engagement since making the big announcement.

Internet reacts

Fans took to social media to share their reactions to the viral picture.

“W Taylor not letting a few crybabies stop her hanging with her friend :)” a user commented on The Swift Society's post. “I’m sorry but who dressed the engaged couple ” another user wrote.

“Tom Brady! Yes! He would dress appropriately, too! Taylor looks so adorable. Always the class act,” a user wrote. “Looks like she got a little sunburn on her nose there,” another said,

The Chiefs are scheduled to face the New York Giants in their next season outing on Sunday, September 21.

– With inputs from Stuti Gupta