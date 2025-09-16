Taylor Swift joins Travis Kelce to celebrate Patrick Mahomes’ birthday after Chiefs’ loss

Kansas City Chiefs may have lost their Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, but spirits remained high later that night as quarterback Patrick Mahomes marked his 30th birthday with an early celebration, joined by teammates, friends, and family. Among the attendees were Taylor Swift and her fiancé, Travis Kelce, TMZ reported. Taylor Swift announced her engagement to Travis Kelce on August 26.(Instagram/taylorswift)

The couple slipped into the post-game festivities at Mahomes and Kelce’s soon-to-open Kansas City steakhouse, 1587 Prime. Country singer Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn Brown, also attended the bash, sharing a group photograph on Instagram featuring Swift, Kelce, Mahomes, and Brittany Mahomes.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shine at the celebration

According to Page Six, Swift opted for a chic plaid Simkhai vest and skirt set, paired with Gucci platform heels and a Chanel necklace, while Kelce sported his Thom Browne shorts suit, carried over from game day.

Kane Brown captioned his post, “Happy birthday Pat & congrats TT. Thanks for hosting us Britt.” The celebrations included sparklers on Mahomes’ birthday cake, with Brittany Mahomes cheering on her husband as he blew out the candles.

Emotions run high on and off the field

Kelce had a fiery moment earlier in the day when he slammed his helmet on the sidelines in frustration. Chiefs coach Andy Reid later explained that Kelce was simply trying to motivate his teammates, E! Online reports. Reid said, “Listen, he was trying to get guys fired up and going.”

“That’s him. He’s all-in all the time,” he added. Off the field, Kelce showed his softer side. Speaking to Fox Sports, he revealed that emotions overwhelmed him when he proposed to Swift.

Taylor Swift keeps a low profile at the game

Swift reportedly entered the stadium behind security barriers to avoid cameras, even though it was confirmed that she was in the stands during the Chiefs vs. Eagles game. Following safety concerns, such as the recent shooting of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University, security around the singer has increased.

