'It's just silence': Is Blake Lively even invited to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding?

It looks like It Ends With Us really did end it all. Blake Lively and Taylor Swift's friendship is allegedly channeling radio silence (Photo: X)

Or at least seemingly so.

Now it doesn't really matter what year Taylor Swift actually ends up tying the knot, her wedding to Travis Kelce, irrespective of aesthetics, WILL be the wedding of the year. Now while the pop culture icon's carefully curated, trusty girl gang will of course be by her side, the winds seem to strongly suggest that one very high profile name will be left out in the cold. And of course, it's Blake Lively. The friendship inevitably started souring when Blake included Taylor's name in her legal filings against It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

A source-based report from the Daily Mail states, "This is something that we would've talked about in the past, like what was going to happen, if she was going to be in the wedding, what that would look like. All of that. But now, it's just silence. There’s no 'will she or won't she' about Blake being in the wedding, because she just won't. She knows that, and I don’t think she particularly wants to talk about that".

Not just this, media reports also suggest that Taylor has ignored several attempts from Blake to reconnect leading the latter to recede with her efforts. The singer at the time, seems to be more focused on her personal life with fiancé Travis and Blake, reportedly, has accepted the situation for what it is, letting go of hopes of a reconciliation.

That being said, if called to give a deposition, Taylor will be available to do so in the month of October — despite her having no real involvement in the case, either on Blake's, or on Justin's end, as per People reports. This brings us to the alleged bone of contention between Taylor and Blake, that of the latter involving her name in the legal strategy, despite the former having no real stake or role to play.

The Blake versus Baldoni trial is scheduled for March 9, 2026 in New York.