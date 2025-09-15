Travis Kelce admits he shed ‘a few tears’ while proposing to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce recently shared new intimate details about his dreamy proposal to Taylor Swift. The Kansas City Chiefs star revealed on NFL on Fox that he cried during the proposal and was extremely nervous. He shared that it was an emotional and beautiful moment for him and the Cruel Summer hitmaker. Travis Kelce shares new details about his proposal to Taylor Swift.(Instagram/taylorswift)

Travis Kelce was nervous when he proposed to Taylor Swift

Sportscaster Erin Andrews asked Travis Kelce if he was “rattled” at the time he popped the question to his beloved, Taylor Swift. “She [Taylor Swift] could tell the story. The palms were definitely sweating. I was definitely [sweating too],” Kelce replied with a smile.

“I’m an emotional guy. So, there were a few tears here and there,” the Chiefs tight end said. “It’s been an exciting ride up to this date. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her,” he added.

Kelce also said that the Blank Space hitmaker has brought “excitement and a joy for life” to him. He said Swift has made him “a better person” and “much more comfortable in who I am.”

Also read: 'It's just silence': Is Blake Lively even invited to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding?

Travis Kelce on his 13th year in the NFL

Travis Kelce was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013. As he meditated on his 13th year in the league, Travis Kelce cherished his journey with the Kansas City Chiefs on NFL on Fox.

“I love what I do. I’m still a kid on Sundays who enjoys every single aspect of the game,” Kelce told Erin Andrews. “I built a family here. I don’t want to give that up yet. I still have a lot to prove,” he said.

The tight end for the Chiefs added that he would prefer to be remembered as a “good teammate” and a “good person in the community” after he has hung up his boots.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement

Taylor Swift broke the internet after she announced her engagement to Travis Kelce on August 26. She shared pictures of their proposal and wrote, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” The proposal announcement came just days after Swift announced her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, on Kelce's New Heights podcast.

FAQs:

When did Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announce their engagement?

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement on August 26.

What position does Travis Kelce play for the Kansas City Chiefs?

Travis Kelce plays as a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

When did the Kansas City Chiefs draft Travis Kelce?

The Kansas City Chiefs drafted Travis Kelce in the 2013 NFL draft.