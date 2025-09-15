Why Taylor Swift is not attending Chiefs vs Eagles Super Bowl rematch. Reason revealed

Taylor Swift missed Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs' second consecutive game, their Arrowhead opener, on Sunday. Patrick Mahomes and co took on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2, hoping to avenge their Super Bowl loss last season. Taylor Swift was not at the Chiefs vs Eagles game on Sunday(AFP)

Was Taylor Swift at the Chiefs game at Arrowhead?

Swift, who got engaged to Travis Kelce just a few days ago, was not spotted at the Chiefs vs Eagles game on Sunday.

Why is Taylor Swift missing Chiefs games?

While there is no official reason, social media users are speculating that Swift is busy with her best friend Selena Gomez's rumored wedding preparations. The ‘Calm Down’ singer, as per reports, is set to marry Benny Blanco this month. So far, there is no movement.

Swift was also not in attendance for the Kansas City Chiefs' season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil. The Daily Mail cited a source to report that ‘it just wasn’t practical for Swift to travel'. The publication further noted security concerns.

“The travel and the cost and most importantly the security, which goes along with the aforementioned travel and cost are all the reasons Taylor didn't go to the game to see Travis play.”

"She would have wanted her security team there a few days ahead to make sure everything was OK. So, with all of that combined, it would have been a tremendous cost for only a few hours to be in the city."

Meanwhile, several fans at the Chiefs vs Eagles game donned Taylor Swift outfits and held out posters with messages for the pop-star.

In a pregame interview, Kelce told sportscaster Erin Andrews that he cried before proposing to Swift.

“The palms were definitely sweating. I’m an emotional guy, so there were a few tears here and there. It’s been an exciting ride up to this day, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her.”