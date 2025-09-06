Karol G lights up the stage at NFL halftime in Brazil: Full video and setlist

Colombian singer Karol G lit up the stage during the halftime show of the NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday night in São Paulo, Brazil. Colombian singer Karol G in Brazil.(Instagram/ Karol G)

Reactions

Social media users were impressed by the singer's performance.

One user wrote, “Karol G is a good singer and she's beautiful!! Excellent work.”

Another added, “Karol G delivered a true spectacle to us, hypnotized with this performance of hers.”

A third person commented, “Karol G they only asked you for a halftime show and you delivered a world cup opening.”

Karol G shares heartfelt Instagram post

Ahead of the performance, Karol G shared several photos on Instagram showing her enjoying Brazil, along with a heartfelt caption reflecting on the moment's significance.

“Today is a very special day! After a long time, I'm returning to one of my favorite places in the world — the stage! No matter what, it's the one place where I feel completely happy.”

She described the stage as a "sacred space" where she deeply connects with her audience, adding, "I’ve been counting down the weeks and days for everything that’s coming in the next few months… and it's all the result of so much work, effort, and dedication. But coming back to today specifically — performing tonight holds deep personal meaning for me, for many reasons that I couldn't fully explain in just one caption.”

The Grammy-winning artist also expressed gratitude for her team and her fans, writing, "All I hope is that you truly enjoy it, that everything turns out incredible with God’s blessing… You know how it is — you plan every single detail and just hope everything goes as imagined. But no matter what happens, I love what we’ve created with all my heart and soul. I’m surrounded by an amazing team that’s worked so hard too… and I’m just so happy and thankful for the chance to represent my culture, to keep doing what I love most, and to keep chasing dreams. I love you all so much, familia!”