Taylor Swift spotted supporting Travis Kelce at Chiefs vs Chargers? Crazy scenes in Sao Paulo, Brazil

The Kansas City Chiefs face the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2025 NFL São Paulo Game on Friday at Neo Química Arena, with kickoff at 8 p.m. ET. US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift (L) and boyfriend US NFL football player Travis Kelce.(AFP/ File)

As photos and videos of players arriving at the stadium surfaced, images of a woman in a white top seated on the Chiefs’ side went viral, sparking speculation that it was Taylor Swift supporting her fiancé, Travis Kelce.

Earlier this week, Brazilian outlets reported Swift would watch the game from a hospitality suite. Just after the Chiefs arrived, Series Brasil tweeted the pop star "is in Brazil."

However, TMZ has confirmed that Swift will not be attending.

Swift's fans, however, showed up in force. Many wore Taylor Swift shirts and masks throughout the stadium.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce initially didn’t sound too thrilled about playing abroad during the May 14 episode of his “New Heights podcast.”

“There’s just something about getting close to the equator, I don’t want to put on a football uniform. I’ve been in Jacksonville in September, that’s [expletive] miserable,” he said. “I’d rather it be dry than humid, I’m a sweaty guy. If it is humid, I am going to be miserable. But we’re going to find a way to get a win.”

After his comments sparked some reactions online, the 10-time Pro Bowler clarified that he didn’t mean to sound ungrateful.

“I’m a furry son of the [expletive]. Me and heat just don’t do well together,” he clarified. “So I apologize if it came off that I’m not excited about this. I’m still excited. I’m just going to be doing some wardrobe changes throughout the game.

“Shout-out to everybody down in Brazil. Can’t wait to get down there. Sorry if it came off as I’m not excited, because I am. We got a huge challenge with the Los Angeles Chargers, baby.”