Taylor Swift fans slam Travis Kelce's mom over accidental post about singer's desire to ‘breed’: Here's what happened

Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, unintentionally caused controversy last week after she accidentally reposted comedian Leanne Morgan’s Instagram video joking about Taylor Swift's desire to “breed” with her son, as reported by Page Six. The post, which was originally posted by Morgan, was instantly taken down, suggesting that it was a mistake. However, Swifties were quick to take notice and criticized Kelce for her mistake. Donna Kelce faced backlash for unintentionally reposting a comedian's video about Taylor Swift's desire to have a baby with her son. (Photo by David Eulitt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Inside the video accidentally posted by Travis' mother

The video was reposted by Kelce on Instagram, as the social media platform recently introduced the new feature of ‘repost'. The reposted video then appears in a new section next to the grid in the user's profile.

In the concerned video, Morgan said, “[Swift’s] uterus is aching. I know it is. And she wants a baby. And it’s time for her to want a baby, and she wants to breed with that big old Kelce boy.”

The comedia added, “Of course she does. They’re both tall. I mean, I can see it. … Of course she wants to have a baby with him and his people.” In the caption of the video, the comedian said that she had been “worried sick” about the two for years, and she "couldn’t be more thrilled” about Kelce and Swift's engagement.

Moreover, Morgan also tagged Donna in a comment as she congratulated her and wrote, Congratulations, girl!!! Wahoo!!!!! Grand babies playing ball AND singing!!!”

Netizens slam Kelce's mom after accident repost

A Reddit user wrote, “Its 2025, can we move on from forcing archaic mindset on women?” while another user called the clip “disgusting.” While many slammed Donna, there were other Swifties who defended her, as one user wrote on X, “Let’s… not do this as a fandom. It’s literally not there anymore, we’re talking about a grown woman, she must’ve tapped the wrong button and accepted the collab by mistake.”

Another user wrote, “yeah i don't think she posted this and was just tagged in it - to me, from what i know, it seems out of character to post something like this.”