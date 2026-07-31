Employee rejects ₹2 crore India offer, chooses lower-paying US job: ‘He’s okay with the visa pressure'
A Dubai-based techie shared how a friend turned down a ₹2 crore job offer in India in favour of a $160,000 role in the United States.
A LinkedIn post by Dubai-based developer C J Teja Sai has sparked discussion after he shared how a friend turned down a ₹2 crore job offer in India in favour of a $160,000 role in the United States.
According to Sai, the decision was not driven by salary alone but by differences in work culture and work-life balance. The post highlights the contrast between expectations around availability and productivity in India and the US.
'In the US, I log off at 5 PM'
Teja Sai recalled a conversation with a friend who had rejected a ₹2 crore offer in India despite the higher salary. A salary of $160,000 in USD would equal roughly ₹1.5 crore in INR, but in reality could feel much lower due to purchasing power parity.
Sai said he was surprised by his friend’s decision. His friend's response, however, shifted the conversation away from money.
(Also read: Indian man in US says offices start at 6:30 am, compares work culture with India: 'America taught us time management')
“In the US, I log off at 5 PM. In India, I'd be expected to be available 24/7,” his friend said.
Teja Sai said his friend was willing to accept the uncertainty that comes with living in the US on a work visa because predictable personal time mattered more to him. "Interestingly, he said he was okay with the visa pressure and uncertainty. For him, having predictable personal time mattered more,” the Dubai-based techie pointed out.
A 15-minute meeting that lasted 3 hours
Teja Sai also shared an incident involving his friend's uncle, who works in the US. According to the post, the uncle had asked an engineering manager in India why he had suddenly resigned. The manager explained that one late-night meeting became the tipping point.
The manager recalled a meeting with colleagues in the US that had been scheduled for 3 am in India and was expected to last just 15 minutes. Instead, the call continued until 6 am.
Sai said the manager explained that it was not an isolated incident but part of a broader culture of being expected to remain constantly available for work. He said that expectation ultimately pushed the manager to quit.
Reflecting on the conversations,the developer said they changed the way he viewed global salary comparisons.
“When we compare offers across countries, we usually compare salaries and taxes. Maybe we should also compare time, boundaries, and the ability to disconnect,” he suggested.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More