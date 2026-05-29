Indian man in US says offices start at 6:30 am, compares work culture with India: 'America taught us time management'

An Indian man living in the US has sparked a conversation online after sharing his thoughts on the difference between work culture in America and India. Taking to Instagram, Ravi R. Kumar wrote about how early work hours in the US have changed the way he looks at productivity, discipline and time management. An Indian man said America taught him time management, while India taught him emotion and warmth. (Instagram/drravirkumar)

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In his post, Ravi reflected on how the day begins much earlier in the US compared to what many people are used to in India. He wrote, “Here, the office starts at 6:30 am, and by 3:00 pm, people have already won half the day. Back in India, by that time, we would still have tea in one hand and a phone in the other, watching “100 big headlines” while our minds fluctuated more than the stock market.”

‘India taught us emotion, America taught us time management’ Ravi further added that both countries have their own lessons to offer. He wrote, "But one has to admit, India taught us emotion, and America taught us time management. Now, the situation is that people here start working early in the morning, while we Indians first check who is trolling whom today. Anyway, wherever you live, learn from that place, keep growing, and respect both countries."

Check out the post here: