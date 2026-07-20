'Visit Jantar Mantar': Man urges passengers on IndiGo flight to join CJP protest

The ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar has become a talking point on social media, with several videos from the demonstration making the rounds online. One such clip shows a passenger using an IndiGo flight to encourage fellow travellers to support the peaceful protest. The passenger urged fellow travellers to visit Jantar Mantar. (Instagram/@akshay.sonawane_)

Shared on Instagram, the video captures the man thanking those travelling to Delhi for the demonstration and inviting others to visit Jantar Mantar if they had the time. Many viewers praised his confidence and willingness to speak in front of a cabin full of passengers.

The video was shared by Instagram user Akshay Sonawane.

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In the clip, the man is seen standing in the aisle of the aircraft and addressing fellow passengers. He says, "Hello everyone, may I have your attention, please? I just want to thank everyone who is coming to Delhi for the peaceful protest. I also want to let you know that if you need any kind of support, I have some friends on the plane as well, so please don't hesitate to reach out to us for moral support. If you need help with accommodation or transportation, or if you are simply visiting Delhi, I would really appreciate it if you could take some time to visit Jantar Mantar for the peaceful protest and support our country as well. Thank you so much. Jai Hind."

The text displayed on the video reads, "There is no social anxiety when you're speaking for your country."

Check out the full video below: