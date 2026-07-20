Shreya Murthy, founder of $120M US startup, recalls immigrant parents saving for a month just to call India

Shreya Murthy, the co-founder and CEO of the popular American event-planning platform Partiful, recently opened up about her roots and the lessons she learned growing up in an Indian immigrant family. Shreya Murthy is the co-founder and CEO of Partiful.

The insights came during a casual street vox pop interview conducted by content creator Viraj Ala, a video of which was shared on Instagram this morning. During the exchange, Murthy shared how her upbringing shaped her worldview, alongside her transition from attending a top Ivy League university to running a tech startup valued at over $120 million.

More about Partiful Founded in 2020 by Palantir alums Joy Tao and Shreya Murthy, Partiful has quickly become a dominant player in the event-space market. The company raised a $20 million Series A1 round in late 2022 led by Andreessen Horowitz, bringing its total funding to $27.34 million and securing a $120 million pre-money valuation, according to a TechCrunch report.

When asked about the company's current scale in the interview, Murthy hinted at massive growth, noting its value is now "in the nine figures."

Lessons on frugality When the interviewer pointed out that she comes from an immigrant background, Murthy spoke candidly about what that experience taught her. For her, the most critical takeaways from her family's early days in the United States were centered around modesty and careful spending.

"Being frugal and being humble," Murthy said. "I remember my mom telling me stories of—they had to save up for a month to be able to afford a call back home to India. My mom saved up for a year to buy one thing for herself, which was a tube of lipstick."

The Princeton graduate explained that because of these hardships, her family maintained a very grounded lifestyle, avoiding unnecessary expenses.

"And so, all of the like, luxuries, we're like, 'Nah, we don't need that. It's a distraction.'"