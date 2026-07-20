'Humanity still exists': Family rescues street dog and her new-born puppies from rain

A message displayed in the video read, "A small act of kindness can save a life."

The video shows the dog and her puppies being carefully moved to a sheltered area inside the family's under-construction home. The family prepared a clean and dry corner where the mother dog could safely care for her litter away from the rain.

The caption read, "A street dog gave birth in the middle of the rain. She and her new-born puppies were struggling in a dusty, unsafe place. My parents brought them home, cleaned a safe space in our under-construction upstairs area, gave them food, water, and protected them from the rain. Watching them choose compassion without expecting anything in return reminded me that humanity still exists. I'm incredibly proud of my parents."

The video was shared by the Instagram page Reethu.

A family's compassionate act towards a street dog and her new-born puppies has won hearts on Instagram. After finding the animals struggling in the rain, they brought them home, gave them food, water and a safe place to stay. The touching video has prompted many to praise the family's kindness and humanity.

How did social media react? The touching video resonated with many viewers, who shared their own experiences of rescuing stray animals and thanked the family for their selfless act.

One user wrote, "This hit me so hard. The exact same thing happened to me on a rainy day, and that too in winter. Out of the entire litter, only one puppy survived. That same month, their mother also passed away. Today, that little survivor is one and a half years old, still by my side, filling our home with love every single day. His name is Lily."

Another commented, "Thank you, Aunty and Uncle ji."

A third wrote, "Pashupatinath will always bless you."

"You are the best," another user said.

One person remarked, "Rich people look like this."

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Another commented, "So proud of you all."

A different user wrote, "Jiss khuda main bhi maante ho, woh nawazega."

Another summed up their emotions with a simple comment, "Ok, I'm not crying."

The family's kind gesture won praise from many, with viewers saying it was a reminder that humanity still exists.