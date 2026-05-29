'No work calls after 6 pm': Indian man in Ireland shares why many Indians don't return after moving abroad
An Indian man in Ireland explained why many Indians found it difficult to return after moving abroad.
An Indian man living in Ireland has sparked a conversation online after sharing why many Indians find it difficult to return home after moving abroad. Taking to Instagram, Sanket Salke posted a video in which he reflected on his life in Ireland and explained how the country helped him understand the meaning of work life balance and quality of life.
(Also read: Indian student shares harsh reality of studying and working in Ireland: 'Situation is extremely difficult')
In the video, Salke said, "After living in Ireland for almost two years, I now understand why an Indian doesn't return after coming abroad. I think I have the answer. The place that you see around me is not a tourist destination, and neither am I on a vacation. I just finished my work, and I cycled here for almost 15 to 20 minutes, and I am right here in nature with almost zero or 1 AQI. No air pollution, no noise pollution, just pure calm and nature."
He added that the respect for personal time after office hours is one of the biggest differences he has experienced. "No work calls after 6 pm because they respect your time post-work, which means you get time to enjoy your hobbies like running, cycling, swimming. Here around me, people are fishing at 8 PM, some people are boat racing, and a lot of other stuff. And perhaps you can call this a perfect example of work-life balance," he said.
Quality of life over comfort
Salke also clarified that life abroad comes with its own challenges. He pointed out issues such as high taxes and the housing crisis, but said that the overall experience had helped him understand what quality of life can mean.
"Yes, this country has a lot of problems like taxes are very high, housing crisis, and a lot of other problems which can be in any country. But after coming here, you get to know what is the true meaning of quality of life. Now this doesn't mean that everything is bad back home or that everybody just starts moving abroad. My only point is to take that calculated risk, go out for study, for job, once go and see, experience this life for a few years, and then decide what works for you, what is good, what is bad," he said.
The clip was shared with a caption that read, "Should you move abroad in 2026? Or why does one who moves abroad, finds it difficult to move back? In this video, I have shared what I feel can be some reasons."
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts
The clip has received several reactions from social media users, with many agreeing with Salke’s observations. One user wrote, "This is exactly what people mean when they talk about quality of life." Another said, "Work life balance is the biggest reason people do not want to return." A third commented, "Clean air and peace after work are such underrated luxuries."
Another user said, "Every country has problems, but basic respect for personal time makes a huge difference." Someone else wrote, "This is not about hating India, it is about experiencing a different lifestyle."
(Also read: Indian woman in Ireland rethinks move, seeks advice on returning home: 'Hard to connect with people')
HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More