Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s possible wedding location has been revealed days after the couple announced their engagement. A source told Page Six that the two could tie the knot in Rhode Island. The source also revealed why Swift is “in a hurry” to get married, even though some outlets reported that the two are in no rush to tie the knot. Where will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tie the knot? Here's why the singer is ‘in a hurry’ to get married (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)(AFP)

“They are getting married next summer in Rhode Island. She is in a hurry to have children,” the source told the outlet.

Even Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee appeared to root for the couple to choose the state for their high-profile wedding. “Rhode Island has some of the best wedding venues in the world, just saying,” McKee said on a repost of the couple’s wedding announcement.

Swift and Kelce are planning to have a “private” ceremony with family and friends, Page Six previously reported. “It will be more casual than people think,” a source told the outlet.

‘She feels safer with him than anyone she’s ever known’

Swift announced the news of their engagement in an Instagram post, writing, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married." The couple posed in a dreamy flower garden for the photos they posted as part of their announcement.

Kelce and Swift have been dating since the summer of 2023. A source previously told Page Six that Kelce is Swift’s “protector,” and that the singer feels “safe” in his presence.

“Just his physical presence. She feels safer with him than anyone she’s ever known; she knows he would do anything for her and physically she feels protected by him, and she loves that feeling. It’s a relatively new one for her, relationship-wise,” the insider said.

“Travis is her protector in every sense of the word,” the source added. “He is going to make sure she is physically safe, and emotionally safe — he is not going to do anything careless or reckless with her.”