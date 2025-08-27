From designer dress to ring: All about Travis Kelce's intimate proposal to Taylor Swift as celebs showers massive love

With their engagement announcement, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce turned one of the most rumored celebrity romances into a reality. Swift's classic style and Kelce's individual touch are both evident in the ring, which makes it as distinctive as the couple.(Instagram)

The couple gave followers a preview of the romantic garden proposal on Tuesday by posting pictures to Instagram, which also included the stunning ring that Kelce helped design.

From designer dress to ring: All about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift intimate engagement

Kelce and jewelry designer Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry worked together to create the diamond ring, which features a radiant-cut stone from an old mine.

Swift's classic style and Kelce's individual touch are both evident in the piece, which makes it as distinctive as the couple.

A personal touch

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the two quipped in the caption of their photo, reflecting to their divergent public personalities that have captivated followers.

Swift donned a cognac-colored pair of Louis Vuitton sandals with a striped silk Polo Ralph Lauren outfit for the proposal. She accentuated her look with her diamond-encrusted Cartier Santos Demoiselle watch and the “TNT” friendship bracelet that Kelce gave her for Christmas last year.

In contrast, Kelce chose a matching Polo Ralph Lauren sweater to go with his fiancée's simple yet sophisticated style.

The pair has been in the public eye since revealing their romance in 2023, but the garden setting highlighted the private aspect of the moment.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's high-profile romance

Swift and Kelce's courtship has taken center stage in the entertainment and sports industries, with every public appearance being meticulously examined. From her attendance at Kansas City Chiefs games to her unexpected appearance during Swift's Eras Tour, Kelce's connection has continuously been a topic of conversation.

Now that they are getting married, their story seems destined to become one of the decade's most iconic celebrity unions.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement post gets over 14mn likes

Over 14 million people have liked the engagement post in just a few hours, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, Lea Michele from “Glee,” and stars Nikki Glaser and Molly Shannon.

Swift's close pals Abigail Anderson, Cara Delevingne, and Sabrina Carpenter have all published the revelation on their Instagram stories.

“Two of the most genuine people meet & fall in love. Just so happy for these two,” Brittany Mahomes wrote on Instagram.