Is Travis Kelce a Trump supporter? POTUS congratulates Taylor Swift on engagement

President Donald Trump congratulated Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on their engagement. The 79-year-old's message came only minutes after the couple posted photos of their proposal on social media. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce poses on the red carpet before a screening of the ESPN series, The Kingdom.(AP)

"I wish them a lot of luck," Trump told reporters at a cabinet meeting when asked about the engagement. "I think he's a great guy. I think that she's a terrific person."

Is Travis Kelce a Trump supporter?

Travis Kelce, the Chiefs' star tight end, has not publicly declared support for President Trump. Recent reports, including a February 2025 Newsweek article, noted the 35-year-old's neutral response to Trump attending Super Bowl LIX, calling it ‘a great honor’.

Read More: 5 cutest Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce moments: From Super Bowl to Eras Tour

His past actions, liking an Instagram post supporting Kamala Harris in November 2024 and backing progressive causes like COVID-19 vaccines, suggest leanings toward liberal views. However, he has not made any political statements.

On the other hand, Trump has publicly clashed with Swift, calling her ‘not hot’ after her Harris endorsement, and taunted Kelce’s Super Bowl loss, prompting reports of the tight end's private frustration.

Read More: ‘Your English teacher’ and ‘Your gym teacher’ explained as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get engaged

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift engaged

In a five-photo joint post on Instagram, the superstar singer and football player revealed their engagement. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the caption read, accompanied by an emoji of a dynamite stick. It’s unclear when and where the two, both 35, got engaged.

Page Six cited sources to report that the two got engaged at least ‘a couple of weeks ago’.

Their love story began when Kelce, a decorated Chiefs tight end with multiple Super Bowl wins, crossed paths with Swift. Weeks ago, the couple joined Jason Kelce on the New Heights podcast to hype Swift’s upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl. In a rare moment, Swift likened their stamina, noting both thrive performing for hours in massive venues.

On media scrutiny, she quipped, “My name can be in the headline, and it’s none of my business,” brushing off the noise. The NFL, ever eager, misfired with an X post tagging the wrong Swift before correcting it, amplifying the buzz.

The romance takes center stage in ESPN’s new documentary, The Kingdom, tracing the Chiefs’ pursuit of a third straight Super Bowl. At its Kansas City premiere, Kelce’s parents, Donna and Ed, glowed on the red carpet, with Ed lauding Swift: “She’s very good for him. They truly deserve each other.” From gridirons to concert stages, their journey under relentless spotlight has cemented them as a modern love story icon.