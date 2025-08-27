Trump describes Taylor Swift in ONE word as pop star announces engagement with ‘great player’ Travis Kelce

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday surprisingly reacted to the announcement of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement, Trump reacts Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement(AFP)

During a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Trump was informed of the pop star's engagement to the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Trump, who has expressed his fury over Swift's support to ex-VP Kamala Harris during his 2024 presidential election, went to describe the wealthiest singer in the world as “a terrific person,” while extending his best wishes to the pair.

“Well, I wish them a lot of luck,” the POTUS stated. “I think he's a great player, a great guy. I think she's a terrific person. So, I wish them a lot of luck.”

Swift and Kelce have been romantically involved since 2023. The singer has been a regular at Chiefs games ever since Kelce made romantic advances toward her in an episode of his “New Heights” podcast, and they soon started dating.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement

On Tuesday, the couple shared a joint Instagram photo announcing their engagement.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” Swift's captioned the post.

When Trump insulted Taylor Swift

Trump cruelly disparaged Taylor on his Truth Social platform a few weeks ago in the midst of the Sydney Sweeney jeans controversy.

The Euphoria actress, who has been embroiled in a ferocity of hate due to her most recent American Eagle campaign, received backing from the president. As the 79-year-old lawmaker praised the "registered Republican," he continued to criticize Swift, the number-one music sensation.

Here's Trump's post:

Trump says 'I can't stand' Swift

Trump later stoked controversy as he blasted Swift, saying that her "woke" views made her less hotter.

“Or just look at Woke singer Taylor Swift. Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can't stand her (HATE!). She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT.”

“The tide has seriously turned - Being WOKE is for losers, being Republican is what you want to be. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he concluded.

Trump's comments follow his laudatory reviews of Sydney's contentious ad for American Eagle's new jeans collection. The Hollywood celebrity faced criticism for the ad, which some believed included derogatory racial and genetic overtones as well as words from the eugenics era.