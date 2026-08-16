Want to buy Maruti Suzuki S-Presso? Here's your complete monthly EMI guide

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is one of the bestselling entry-level hatchbacks in the Indian market. Since its launch, the small hatchback with a UV-like stance, which gives a micro SUV vibe, has earned a lot of popularity, especially among first-time buyers. The affordable pricing, SUV-like design, a high-riding stance compared to the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, a robust after-sales service network of Maruti Suzuki, and high value-for-money have played key roles in its popularity. Adding more fuel to the demand is the GST rate cut that was announced during the festive season in 2025. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is one of the most popular entry-level hatchbacks in the Indian market.

If you have been planning to buy the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and are wondering how much monthly EMI you need to pay, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: How much monthly EMI to pay To calculate the monthly EMI for the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, we have considered the base and top variants of the hatchback, which are the STD (O) MT and VXI+ (O) AGS, priced at ₹349,900 and 524,900 (ex-showroom), respectively.

While calculating the monthly EMI, we have considered the loan amount as 100% of the ex-showroom price, the rate of interest as 9.5%, and the repayment tenure as 36 months.