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    Want to buy Maruti Suzuki S-Presso? Here's your complete monthly EMI guide

    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is one of the most popular entry-level hatchbacks in the Indian market.

    Published on: Aug 16, 2026, 06:07:05 IST
    By Mainak Das
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    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is one of the bestselling entry-level hatchbacks in the Indian market. Since its launch, the small hatchback with a UV-like stance, which gives a micro SUV vibe, has earned a lot of popularity, especially among first-time buyers. The affordable pricing, SUV-like design, a high-riding stance compared to the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, a robust after-sales service network of Maruti Suzuki, and high value-for-money have played key roles in its popularity. Adding more fuel to the demand is the GST rate cut that was announced during the festive season in 2025.

    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is one of the most popular entry-level hatchbacks in the Indian market.
    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is one of the most popular entry-level hatchbacks in the Indian market.

    If you have been planning to buy the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and are wondering how much monthly EMI you need to pay, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you.

    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: How much monthly EMI to pay

    To calculate the monthly EMI for the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, we have considered the base and top variants of the hatchback, which are the STD (O) MT and VXI+ (O) AGS, priced at 349,900 and 524,900 (ex-showroom), respectively.

    While calculating the monthly EMI, we have considered the loan amount as 100% of the ex-showroom price, the rate of interest as 9.5%, and the repayment tenure as 36 months.

    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: Monthly EMI guide
    Model & variantLoan (100% of ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso STD (O) MT 349,9009.5%36 months 11,208
    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso VXI+ (O) AGS 524,900 16,814

    According to the calculation, the base variant of the S-Presso commands a monthly EMI of 11,208. The top-end variant of the car commands a monthly EMI of 16,814.

    However, remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the variant selected, the amount of loan taken, the amount of down payment, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure selected, etc.

    • Mainak Das
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Mainak Das

      Working as a journalist and content producer with over 15 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting die-cast models in childhood and lately, that converted into writing about cars and all other types of automobiles. Enthusiastic about new technologies being introduced to the world of automobiles.Read More

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