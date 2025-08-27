‘Your English teacher’ and ‘Your gym teacher’ explained as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get engaged

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will soon get married, the pair announced in a heart-touching post on Instagram as they made their engagement public. Taylor Swift's admirers claimed that she had "English teacher vibes" long before she even began dating the 35-year-old NFL star.

The Tortured Poets Department record-maker announced on August 26 that her football player boyfriend, Kelce, proposed her.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” she announced on Instagram alongside a series of photos of her with Kelce.

A look at Swift and Kelce engagement

Kelce, the tight end with the Chiefs, was kneeling in the photos, which showed the couple in a garden full of flowers. The renowned pair appeared to be quite captivated in other photos, displaying Swift's enormous engagement ring.

With her song “So High School” playing in the background, Swift went on to post a heart on her Instagram story.

Also Read: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce set Guinness World Record on day of engagement; details out

English teacher and gym teacher explained

However, why did Swift call herself an English teacher and Kelce a gym teacher?

Swift's admirers claimed that she had "English teacher vibes" long before she even began dating the 35-year-old NFL star.

Her frequent literary allusions in her songs over the years, such as Romeo and Juliet in “Love Story,” are one factor contributing to this. She makes reference to Nathaniel Hawthorne's The Scarlet Letter in other parts of her song “New Romantics.”

Additionally, Swift's appearance is highly English teacher coded—in the greatest possible manner, of course.

“Taylor would be my favorite English teacher and I'd probably have a crush on her,” one persontweeted in July.

Back in 2023, another social media user wrote the following in addition to a compilation video of Swift meeting a number of young fans: “I just realized that one of the reasons i love Taylor Swift is because she gives such english teacher vibes and as a person who gets emotionally attached to english teachers i get it. I mean look at this video of taylor with children.”

In light of this, a number of Swifties began calling the athlete a gym teacher when they first started dating Kelce because of his football career.

Swifties go crazy

Following Swift's endearing and eccentric engagement announcement, fans have gone into a frenzy.

One fan wrote on X, “Can we talk about how she called herself English teacher n Travis gym teacher [sic]?”

“Taylor being aware that we call her English teacher,” pointed out another.