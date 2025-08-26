Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce set Guinness World Record on day of engagement; details out

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on the day when the pair set a Guinness World Record, with the singer's appearance in her fiancé's “new heights” podcast. Singer Taylor Swift, left, and Kansas City Chiefs football player Travis Kelce, front right(AP)

All about Swift and Kelce's Guinness World Records

On Tuesday, Guinness World Records revealed that the singer's appearance on “New Heights,” which was hosted by Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce set a new YouTube record for the most concurrent views of a podcast.

1.3 million people listened to the podcast on August 13th, according to Guinness. On YouTube alone, the episode had received 20 million views as of Tuesday.

Swift and Kelce announce engagement

The announcement coincides with the day Swift and Kelce made their engagement public with a sweet post on Instagram.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married ,” the pair captioned the post, which has received 1,453,780 likes so far.

Taylor Swift's appearance on podcast and her ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ album

During her podcast appearance, Swift showcased the artwork for her new album, “The Life of a Showgirl”.

“This album was about what was going on behind the scenes in my inner life during [the Eras] tour, which was so super and electric and vibrant,” Swift explained in the podcast. “I'm so proud of it, and it just comes from, like, the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in in my life. And so, that effervescence has come through on this record, and like, as you said, bangers.”

Additionally, Swifties got their first on-screen glimpse of Swift and Travis Kelce's love affair since their relationship went public in 2023 thanks to the two-hour podcast. Swift talked about her historic Eras Tour, her well-known Easter eggs, and other topics.

This isn't the first time that Swift received this award from Guinness. In December, she received a Guinness World Records ICON designation from the global record counter.

At the time, she had 80 Guinness World Records, including the most successful music tour, the highest level of seismic activity triggered by a concert, and the most played female artist on Spotify.

On October 3, Swift's "The Life of a Showgirl" will be released, giving her another opportunity to make history.