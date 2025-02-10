Taylor Swift was Eagles fan before joining Kelce's Chiefs kingdom; Swifties find silver lining amid loss

Despite the Kansas City Chiefs' 22-40 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 2025, Taylor Swift's fans found a way to stay positive and cheer her on. Although Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Chiefs lost their bid for a third consecutive Lombardi trophy, there was still a bit of joy for her followers. Football - NFL - Super Bowl LIX - Philadelphia Eagles v Kansas City Chiefs - Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana, United States - February 9, 2025 Singer Taylor Swift in the stands during the game REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein(REUTERS)

Fans remember Swift used to root for the Eagles

Before dating Kelce, Taylor Swift was a known Philadelphia Eagles fan. Growing up in Pennsylvania, she often showed her support for the Eagles, even singing about them in her 2020 song "Gold Rush." Fans remember Swift wearing Eagles gear and attending games, with some pointing to the song's lyric: "With my Eagles t-shirt hanging from the door." However, since her relationship with Kelce, she’s joined the "Chiefs Kingdom."

Many took to social media to share lyrics from her song "Gold Rush" to celebrate her connection with the Eagles, referring to her home state and her past love for the team. One fan even posted, “Congratulations Taylor Swift!” with lyrics from the song, while another wrote, “Congratulations to Taylor Swift for winning the Super Bowl for the second year in a row.”

Scott Swift, is also a long-time Eagles supporter, although there have been hints that his loyalties may be shifting too, with him seen wearing a Chiefs lanyard at a recent concert.

Trump shares 'The World Is Healing' post about Taylor Swift being booed

US President Donald Trump and pop star Taylor Swift have long been at odds, with Swift making her political stance clear by endorsing the Democratic Party and publicly opposing Trump during the elections. Fans eagerly anticipated a potential clash between the two during their high-profile Super Bowl appearances. One viral clip captured the moment: Trump was met with cheers, while Swift received boos and jeers when they appeared on the jumbotron.

Trump later shared a screenshot of a post from X on his Truth Social platform, highlighting the contrast in reactions. "Trump gets massive cheers at the Super Bowl while Taylor Swift gets booed. The world is healing!" the post read.

The former president attended the game at the Caesars Superdome with his children, including Ivanka and Eric Trump, as the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles.