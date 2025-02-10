Super Bowl 2025 Live: Chiefs chase 'three-peat' against Eagles

President Donald Trump stands with his daughter Ivanka Trump before the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, in New Orleans.(AP)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) huddles up his teammates prior to the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans.(AP)

4:54AM: Lady Gaga and Ledisi lead star-studded pregame performances

Super Bowl LIX wasted no time bringing powerhouse musical acts to the stage. Lady Gaga kicked things off with a stirring performance of Hold My Hand, followed by Harry Connick Jr. and the Southern University Marching Band electrifying the Superdome with New Orleans flair. And the excitement doesn't stop there—up next, Jon Batiste will deliver the national anthem, Trombone Shorty and Lauren Daigle will perform America the Beautiful, and Ledisi will take the spotlight with Lift Every Voice and Sing.

4:46AM: The Chiefs secured their spot by edging out the Buffalo Bills in a thrilling AFC Championship Game, while the Eagles dominated the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship. The last time these two teams faced off for the Lombardi Trophy, Kansas City clinched a narrow 38-35 win.

==============================

The Kansas City Chiefs are on the brink of history as they chase an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl victory. Standing in their way are the Philadelphia Eagles, determined to prevent them from cementing a dynasty when the two teams face off at the Superdome.

Kansas City previously bested Philadelphia in Super Bowl 57, overcoming a 10-point halftime deficit to secure the Lombardi Trophy. Led by two-time MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs believe they have the winning formula once again.

However, the Eagles' top-ranked defense could pose a serious challenge. Their offense has also gained firepower with the addition of star running back Saquon Barkley from the New York Giants, giving quarterback Jalen Hurts another dynamic weapon.

Adding to the drama, this game features a coaching battle between generations. Andy Reid, the Chiefs' 66-year-old head coach and one of the most accomplished in NFL history, will square off against 43-year-old Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni.

Team Stats:

Kansas City Chiefs

-- Mahomes has won four straight playoff games when trailing entering the fourth quarter—the longest such streak by any quarterback. This run began in Super Bowl 57 against the Eagles.

-- Defensive lineman Chris Jones ranks third in pass rush win rate (15.3%) among interior defenders, despite facing double teams on 70% of snaps (fifth-highest rate).

-- Andy Reid will coach his 45th career playoff game, surpassing Bill Belichick for the most in NFL history. He is also the first head coach to face his former team twice in a Super Bowl.

-- The Chiefs have won nine straight postseason games dating back to 2022, tying for the second-longest streak in playoff history. Only the Patriots (10 straight from 2001-2005) have done better.

--Kansas City will wear white jerseys for the second time in their last three Super Bowl appearances. Since Super Bowl 39 in the 2004 season, teams wearing white have won 16 of the last 20 championships. The Chiefs wore red in their Super Bowl LIV and LVIII wins.

Philadelphia Eagles

-- Jalen Hurts holds the record for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in playoff history (nine). With one more, he will become just the ninth player in NFL history to reach 10 postseason rushing scores. Only Marshawn Lynch (12) and LeGarrette Blount (11) have done so in the 21st century.

-- The Eagles need 27 more points to break the record for most scored in a single postseason. The 1994 49ers set the current mark (131) in one fewer game.

-- Among 36 players who have faced at least 75 coverage targets this season (including playoffs), DeJean and Mitchell rank second and third in fewest yards allowed per target. They trail only Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

-- Saquon Barkley needs just 30 yards to surpass Terrell Davis' 1998 record for most rushing yards in a single season (2,476, including playoffs). The Chiefs, under defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo since 2019, have not allowed any rusher to reach 100 yards in a playoff game.

-- The Eagles ran the ball more often than they passed this season (621 rush attempts vs 448 pass attempts). Historically, 83% of Super Bowl winners from the first 40 editions of the game had more rushes than passes. However, since 2006, only the 2013 Seahawks have achieved that feat.