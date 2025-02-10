Patrick Mahomes ‘trolls’ Eagles in Green suit amid Super Bowl 2025: ‘Behaviour of true psychopath’

Patrick Mahomes knows how to command attention—both on and off the field. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback turned heads when he arrived at Caesars Superdome for Super Bowl LIX sporting an all-green ensemble, a color strikingly close to that of his opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes arrives prior to the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(AP)

Patrick Mahomes arrives at Super Bowl LIX in Eagles Green

Ditching his usual red-and-gold Chiefs aesthetic, Mahomes rocked a green plaid blazer and matching trousers, pairing them with a dark green tie, light green accents, yellow Oakley sunglasses, and gold bedazzled shoes. A bold move, or a playful jab at the Eagles? Social media had plenty to say.

"Patrick Mahomes showing up in Eagles green is diabolical," Barstool Sports’ Bussin’ With The Boys posted on X. CBS Sports’ John Breech called it “the ultimate power move.” Dan Katz from Barstool Sports called him "cocy," but admitted, "Have to respect it." "Mahomes' outfit choice is the behavior of a true psychopath, and I fully support it," sports commentator Nick Wright joked.

While some fans saw it as a harmless fashion flex, others viewed it as a calculated attempt to get inside the Eagles’ heads before kickoff.

Brittany Mahomes and the Kids Show Support—In White

While Mahomes made his grand entrance in his green suit, his wife, Brittany Mahomes, opted for a sleek all-white look, sporting a denim corset, cropped jacket, and custom jeans. She arrived at the stadium with their two older children, Sterling, 3, and Patrick “Bronze,” 2 while their newborn daughter, Golden Raye, stayed in the family’s private suite.