Super Bowl 2025: Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes plan to gift Rolex watches worth $20,00 to Chiefs if they win

The stage is set for an epic showdown as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles gear up to face off in Super Bowl LIX. With the Chiefs aiming for a historic three-peat, all eyes are on star players Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, who are reportedly going above and beyond to prepare for this monumental moment. Rumour mills claimed that they are showing their gratitude to their teammates with incredible gifts. Chiefs' Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes consider lavish Rolex watch gifts for teammates if they win Super Bowl LIX. Jamie Squire/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Kelce and Mahomes plan to gift Rolex watches to teammates

According to the US Sun, Kelce and Mahomes reportedly planning to gift either a Sea-Dweller Rolex watch or a Cosmograph Daytona Rolex to all 65 Chiefs players if they win the game at Super Bowl LIX. The former watch costs around $19,650 whereas the Cosmograph Daytona Rolex is worth $21,400 and the players have the freedom to get the one they prefer more.

An insider revealed that the two stars had “been thinking about this” for quite some time, carefully considering how to show their appreciation to every member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The source said, “It’s very important for them to show love to their teammates and be great examples on and off the field. They want to give presents to show how much they appreciate everyone’s hard work and commitment to the team and the franchise,” as reported by CheatSheet.

Chiefs’ plans if they win Super Bowl LIX

The Kansas City Chiefs are not just celebrating their potential Super Bowl victory with gifts but are also planning an unforgettable afterparty. Allegedly, the team has splurged on some of the finest champagne, including $80,000 worth of Armand De Brignac Brut Gold, which amounts to just 35 bottles. They’ve also spent $87,500 on 25 bottles of Louis Roederer Cristal Brut and another $27,500 on 25 bottles of Armand De Brignac Ace of Spades Rose. The Chiefs are pulling out all the stops to make this celebration one to remember if the opportunity presents itself.