Travis Kelce upgrades security after burglary while he and Taylor Swift eye Kansas City home

Ahead of Super Bowl LIX, all eyes are on Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs as they face off against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, the star tight end faced a shocking personal setback months earlier when his mansion in the Kansas City suburbs was targeted by burglars. Following the break-in, Kelce has made significant investments in security measures for his home in Leawood, Kansas. Travis Kelce enhances home security after burglary, investing $40,000 in safety measures.(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Also Read: Unforgettable Super Bowl halftime show: The most outrageous moments in history

Kelce invests in heavy security post-home burglary incident

In a string of break-ins that also hit teammate Patrick Mahomes' home, thieves made off with $20,000 in cash and $100,000 worth of jewellery from Kelce’s property in October 2024. The police were able to recover a stolen watch in Providence, Rhode Island, the following month, but the incident left a lingering impact on the star players.

A source told The US Sun that Kelce spent $40,000 to make his home in Kansas City more safe as he is “still really bothered” by the previous incident. The source revealed, “Travis felt the urgency of taking care of this situation as soon as possible. It was very uncomfortable to deal with.” The insider added that the house “is a sanctuary for him and his family and loved ones. He doesn’t want to go through a bad situation like the robbery ever again.”

Kelce has now set up 10 cameras in the new property along with better lights and motion detectors. He reportedly also shelled out $9,000 on a German Shepherd and an Anatolian Shepherd to provide an extra shield to his house. Moreover, he has also hired two security guards for $6,000 per month. The source continued, “Travis decided to do things the best way, investing money on alarms and security personnel and dogs to put himself in the safest situation possible. All he wants is to be safe," as reported by Cheatsheet.

Also Read: Justin Baldoni's lawyer hints Taylor Swift could be deposed in Blake Lively legal battle: ‘Gonna be game-time decision’

Swift and Kelce on lookout for a home together

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance is heating up, with the couple growing closer than ever. As their relationship flourishes, Swift, who already owns homes in Nashville, Los Angeles, New York City, and Rhode Island, may be considering adding another mansion to her impressive real estate portfolio. This time, she might be eyeing a property in Kansas City to be closer to her NFL boyfriend.

A source told US Weekly, “When they have time, they want to look at real estate,” adding that the couple “talked about exploring buying a home together.”